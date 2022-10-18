‘The dialogue around our game is so toxic’: Kevin Durant sounds off on NBA hater discourse

Kevin Durant is tired of the haters. The Brooklyn Nets superstar recently discussed toxic criticism and its impact on NBA players.

“I understand that at certain points where you don’t play well and you are open to criticism when you don’t play well… The dialogue around our game is just so toxic at this point,” Kevin Durant said.

KD has dealt with his share of criticism over the years. He understands that people are going to criticize big name players, but he feels as if it has grown to become toxic.

Kevin Durant also discussed how people will be quick to point out any drama on the Lakers or Nets. Both teams are in big markets and had high expectations last season, but ultimately fell short of their goals. Lakers’ guard Russell Westbrook was arguably the most ridiculed player in the NBA last year.

“The Lakers got a big microscope on them,” Kevin Durant said. “So you got to be on point every time. If Russell (Westbrook) misses a layup its going to be blown out of proportion. If he misses a three, he might be 5-7 though, he missed those two shots though…you are making him the but of your jokes now.”

Another player who has dealt with mockery is Kevin Durant’s teammate Ben Simmons. KD’s perspective on the situation should help Simmons overcome any mental battles he is forced to face this season.

Durant acknowledged that dealing with criticism following a poor performance is part of the game. But he added that it can become an issue once it goes over the top.

Kevin Durant and the Nets will aim to tune out the noise and perform well this year.