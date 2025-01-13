It has been several years since Matt Cardona, aka Zack Ryder, was in WWE, but his wife, Chelsea Green, wants him to return.

Speaking to The Wrestling Classic, Green was asked how badly she wants to see Cardona back in WWE. Her answer? “More than anything.”

“I want to see Matt in WWE, honestly, more than anything else; anything else that I even can want out of my career,” Green said. “I feel guilt because, first of all, he supports me like no other. He is so happy for me — he watches everything I do, he's at shows when I'm winning championships, but I go home, and I know that this was his dream.

“He literally came out of the womb wanting to be a WWE Superstar. So, I just want him so badly to come back and have that final closure, that ending that he so deserves. He was with WWE for [a] very, very, very long time. And I think the fans want it, too,” she continued.

Will Matt Cardona return to WWE?

It feels inevitable that Chelsea Green's husband, Matt Cardona, will return to WWE, but not as Zack Ryder. The Royal Rumble is a great vessel for surprise returns, and the 2025 edition is coming on February 1.

In the interview, the host said that they wanted to see Cardona return like Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 36 or Drew McIntyre when he came back from the independent circuit. They both returned with the gimmicks and personas that they built while away from WWE.

But as of today, Cardona is still enjoying his run on the indies. He wrestles in several independent promotions and also makes appearances in TNA. Recently, TNA has been working with WWE, allowing certain wrestlers like Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry to appear in the company.

Green, meanwhile, is enjoying her first singles championship run in WWE. Previously, she won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville.

At Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024, Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion. She outlasted several other competitors in a tournament to win the title.

Like Cardona, Green was also previously released from WWE. She then went to the independent circuit with Cardona and joined Impact Wrestling (now TNA) with him.

She was later brought back to WWE in 2023 in the Women's Royal Rumble. After being eliminated in seconds by Rhea Ripley, she started a new gimmick of being a “Karen.”

Shortly after her return, Green won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Deville. However, Deville got injured, resulting in Piper Niven taking her place in the tag team. They eventually lost the championship to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on an episode of Monday Night RAW.