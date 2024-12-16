At the latest installment of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Chelsea Green, the wife of former star Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder), became the first Women's United States Champion.

After the win, the two celebrated by going to Disneyland. Cardona and Green posed for a picture in front of the iconic castle with the championship.

“It's official…I'm 1/2 of the [WWE] Women's United States Champion!” his caption read.

Green also posted a picture of her alone in front of the castle with the title belt. She joked that she is the “longest reigning” Women's United States Champion after a couple of days with the championship.

The Women's United States Championship

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Chelsea Green became the first to win the WWE Women's United States Championship. She outlasted 11 other women in a tournament to win the championship.

The tournament also consisted of heavy hitters like Bianca Belair, Bayley, Michin, and Naomi. Green first won a triple-threat match against Belair and Blair Davenport. She then defeated Bayley in the semifinal round before beating Michin in the final round.

Meanwhile, on Monday Night RAW, WWE introduced another midcard title for the women. A Women's Intercontinental Championship was announced and will also have a tournament to decide the inaugural champion.

Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona's WWE careers

Previously, Cardona was better known as Zack Ryder in WWE. He debuted in 2005 and remained in the company until 2020. He was one of the first stars to gain notoriety using social media, creating the “Internet Champion” moniker.

At his peak, Ryder won the Intercontinental and United States Championships. He also won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice with Curt Hawkins.

However, in 2020, Ryder was released from WWE. He briefly worked with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which launched in 2019 after his release. He then went to Impact Wrestling for a couple of years, from 2021-23.

Since then, Ryder has started using his real name, Matt Cardona, on the independent circuit. He jumps between various promotions and has also returned to AEW for sporadic appearances.

Similarly, Green was released from WWE in 2021. She then went to Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, teaming with her husband in the latter promotion, before going back to WWE in 2023.

Her return happened at the 2023 Royal Rumble. She was eliminated by Rhea Ripley just seconds into her return. This launched her Karen-like gimmick that she still uses.

During her second stint with WWE, Green won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville. However, after Deville's injury, she began teaming with Piper Niven.