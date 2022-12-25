By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings were given some tough news after Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards when it was revealed that star forward Domantas Sabonis had suffered a injury to his hand during the game. The play where he suffered the injury came when he was covering Bradley Beal in the backcourt and from replays, it’s tough to see exactly what happened on that play as per Brenden Nunes of The Kings Herald.

Here is the play where Domantas Sabonis suffered a right hand injury… Very difficult to tell exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/rbzaJkpgzW — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) December 24, 2022

It’s not yet clear what the extent of Domantas Sabonis’ injury is or how much time he will miss if any at all. Should he miss time though or should his play be affected by the injury, it will be a huge blow to the Kings who have been one of the surprise teams of this season. Behind an All-Star type season from Sabonis, the Kings are 17-14 and in sixth place in the Western Conference. They are a mere three games back of the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets in a West that has had no clear-cut favorite.

This season, Sabonis has been putting up 17.9 points per game, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting a career-high 61.2 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from the three-point line. He’s played in all 31 games for the Kings thus far. The trade that brought Sabonis to the Kings was heavily criticized as Tyrese Haliburton was a promising player. But the trade has seemingly worked out for both teams with the Kings getting a nice complement to De’Aaron Fox.

Sabonis was a two-time All-Star with the Pacers and was well on his way to being named to the team for a third time.