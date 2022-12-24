By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Damontas Sabonis’ standout season could be interrupted. The Sacramento Kings star incurred a right hand injury during his team’s Friday loss to the Washington Wizards, with forthcoming evaluations to determine how much time he may be forced to miss, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Sacramento Kings All-Star 7-footer Domantas Sabonis has suffered a right-hand injury and will undergo further testing and evaluation on treatment options that will help determine how much time — if any — Sabonis will miss, sources told ESPN on Saturday,” Wojnarowski reports.

Postgame X-rays confirmed Sabonis suffered a notable injury. It’s unclear whether he’ll miss any time. ESPN reports that Sabonis could play through pain if the extent of his injury is revealed to be less severe.

The seventh-year big man has helped transform the Kings into a playoff contender this season, spearheading their go-go offensive attack as a playmaking hub, pick-and-roll partner and efficient interior scorer. Sabonis is averaging 17.0 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, posting an impressive 67.8 true shooting percentage. Sacramento’s offensive rating is 10.0 points higher than team average with him on the floor, in the 96th percentile among all players league-wide, per Cleaning the Glass.

The Kings are 17-14, sixth in a wide-open Western Conference. The franchise hasn’t advanced to the postseason since 2006, a 16-year drought that’s the longest in the NBA by a whopping 10 seasons.

Mike Brown’s team doesn’t take the floor again until December 27th at Golden 1 Center, for the first of a back-to-back set against the Denver Nuggets, tied with the Memphis Grizzlies at the top of the West. Needless to say, Domantas Sabonis’ presence would go a long toward to Sacramento lighting the team versus Nikola Jokic and company.