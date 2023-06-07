The first trailer for the upcoming fourth Expendables movie — stylized as Expend4ables — has dropped and here's all that you need to know about the upcoming Sylvester Stallone-Jason Statham-led action flick.

Release date

Lionsgate has slotted The Expendables 4 for a September 22, 2023 release date. That means it will have been over nine years since The Expendables 3 was released (August 15, 2014). That's the largest gap between installments in the franchise — each of the other three films had just two-year gaps between them.

Who's in it?

Of course, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and UFC legend Randy Couture all return from the first three films. Some newcomers including 50 Cent, Megan Fox, and Andy Garcia make their franchise debut in The Expendables 4.

First trailer

The first trailer for The Expendables 4 trailer dropped on June 7. It begins with Fox's character confronting Lee Christmas (Statham) and they begin “wrestling” over classified files. They clearly have some sort of connection that goes beyond “work,” and that's when Barney Ross (Stallone) shows up at Lee's door — much to his dismay.

“Hey, why are you here?” asks a visibly frustrated Lee Christmas.

“I got this situation where I need your help,” replies Barney. Lee reluctantly follows Barney as he mutters, “I need better friends.”

Andy Garcia, who plays a CIA agent, then sets the stage for the film's stakes: “Terrorists have taken possession of nuclear missiles on a cargo ship off the coast. If these babies go off, it'll be World War III.”

The Expendables 4 will be released on September 22, 2023.