The full tracklist for the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film's soundtrack has been revealed. Zegler features on eight songs including her rendition of “The Hanging Tree.”

Olivia Rodrigo also contributed to the soundtrack. She performed the song “Can't Catch Me Now,” which was released on November 3 as the soundtrack's second single.

This should not come as a surprise. Zegler is known for her vocals. She was picked from obscurity to lead Steven Spielberg's West Side Story as Maria. That role landed her tons of other opportunities. Zegler would go on to star in the DCU film Shazam! Fury of the Gods earlier this year and will voice the leading role in Spellbound.

Coming up, Rachel Zegler will also star in Disney's live-action Snow White film as the titular character. Gal Gadot will star as the Evil Queen, and The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb will direct. Barbie director Greta Gerwig co-wrote that script with Erin Cressida Wilson.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes adapts Suzanne Collins' prequel 2020 novel of the same name. It is set 64 years before the events of the Hunger Games and follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and his relationship with Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler). Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis also star in the film.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released on November 17.