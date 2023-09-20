The Dallas Cowboys are off to a blazing start for the NFL season. They are now the first in the NFC East with a two-win record after NFL Week 2. Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy's squad have been steamrolling over their competition. They got a dominant win over a scoreless New York Giants team. The squad also limited the New York Jets to just 10 points in their last matchup. Pat McAfee knows that this is the year, via First Take.

“He's talking about Mike McCarthy being in his bag. He does and it looks like it's 2011 with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers where he would go on to win the Super Bowl,” Pat McAfee said about how this team is ready to compete for all the glory.

He outlined how the offense has been thriving with the Cowboys' QB1 at the helm, “The plays are coming in efficiently and CeeDee Lamb seems to be always open. Tony Pollard is always going to do his thing, the tight ends are doing it. I think this year is going to be different for Dak Prescott.”

McAfee concluded by making a bold prediction in the faces of Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe, “This is the year, Shannon. I think this is the year where they have the chance to make it. And now finally, this Dallas Cowboys team is worth all the hype that they have been receiving for the last two decades.”

Will this team finally make it to the top of the football world or is it too early to say after NFL Week 2?