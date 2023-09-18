Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have received an encouraging update after witnessing a scary medical episode involving assistant defensive line coach Shariff Floyd.

Floyd passed out on the sideline in their 30-10 romp over the visiting New York Jets. Floyd fainted while Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons returned a Jets fumble to the end zone. Unfortunately, officials nullified the touchdown return and ruled it a fumble recovery on New York's 37-yard line.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys were relieved when Shariff Floyd got up on his feet. He went to the locker room so team physicians can examine him further. A team source later reported Floyd was okay, per CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams). The Cowboys' other staff members took over Shariff Floyd's coaching duties on the defensive line.

Cowboys assistant Shariff Floyd hospitalizedhttps://t.co/tijk0n4FZz — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) September 17, 2023

The 32-year-old Floyd spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings from 2013 to 2017. The Cowboys hired him to become their assistant defensive line coach in February.

Sharrif Floyd made headlines when he sued famous sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews for $180 million in the fall of 2018. Floyd's lawsuit claims Andrews used a pain blocker during a knee surgery that resulted in muscle and nerve damage two years earlier. Sure enough, Shariff Floyd never played in the NFL again after filing his lawsuit.

As for Dak Prescott, he passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys overwhelmed the Jets on Sunday. He also didn't throw an interception for the second straight game. Will Dak Prescott continue his hot streak against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3? Stay tuned.