Season 2 of The Kardashians just launched on Thursday and as usual, there’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the mega-hit reality show. So much so, that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to want in on the action.

Giannis recently had an encounter with “Kris Jenner” and he took full advantage of the opportunity by pitching his potential inclusion on the show to the Kardashians family matriarch (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Maybe you put me on the show,” Giannis suggested. “I can be one of the guys and bring value to the show. It can be me, Kanye, Travis Scott. I feel like I’m part of the family. I watch you guys everyday. I would love to be on the show. What do you think Kris?”

Giannis trying to pitch himself to Kris Jenner’s wax figure to be apart of her show 😂pic.twitter.com/qKV7qTM60w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

Unfortunately for Giannis, the wax figure of Jenner was not able to give him immediate feedback on his pitch. However, if you think about it, the Bucks star would actually make a great addition to the cast.

Apart from being one of the most dominant players in the NBA, Antetokounmpo is also one of the funniest dudes around. He’s right. He would absolutely bring value to the show. Then again, I’m not entirely sure if he’s willing to dive into the madness that is the Kardashian family.

In all seriousness, though, now that he’s mentioned it, Giannis Antetokounmpo could actually have a career in TV or movies. He’s a very likable and charismatic guy, and I’m pretty sure a lot of folks out there would pay good money to see him in a Hollywood film. I know I would.