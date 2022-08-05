We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.

FOX Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has recently spoken out about LeBron James and the Lakers’ current Russ saga and how it relates to their chase for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. According to Sharpe, the entire league understands the unfavorable situation the Lakers have found themselves in right now, and rival teams are more than happy to take advantage of the same (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Everybody knows the Los Angeles Lakers are desperate,” Sharpe said. “They want to move Russell Westbrook. They know the clock is also ticking on LeBron James. … With the Lakers, if you want to get up out of Russell Westbrook, it’s gonna cost you thow two first round picks because I know you desperate, and I know you desperately want to get up off of him. So, everybody’s trying to extract as much as they possibly can out of the Lakers.”

“Everybody knows the Lakers are desperate. They want to move Russell Westbrook. They know the clock is also ticking on LeBron James.”@ShannonSharpe on the uncertainty surrounding LeBron James’ future in LA.pic.twitter.com/HSRvCWcYhH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 5, 2022

Sharpe believes that the Nets are in no rush to make a deal with the Lakers right now. Brooklyn knows that LA wants to bring Kyrie to Hollywood, and they are also well aware of how the Lakers want to trade away Westbrook. The fact that they’re now also dealing with LeBron James’s contract extension complicates the situation even more. At this point, the Nets are happy to take their time.