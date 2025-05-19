The New York Knicks have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. After taking care of the Detroit Pistons in the first round, the Knicks pulled off a major upset against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs. They finished off the reigning NBA champions in six games, capped off with a dominant 119-81 thrashing in Game 6.

However, the job is far from over, as they drew a dangerous Indiana Pacers squad in the Eastern Conference Finals. Fortunately, for as long as they keep their level of play, New York should be able to book a trip to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Jalen Brunson continues his hot playoff run for the Knicks

A huge reason the Knicks have gotten this far is Jalen Brunson. He has been a certified hero for New York, especially during the clutch. But more importantly, he has taken his game to the next level by playing like a legitimate superstar in these playoffs.

This postseason, he has averaged 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 44.0% from the field overall and 36.3% from beyond the arc.

With a heated rivalry against Tyrese Haliburton, it's safe to say that Brunson isn't slowing down in another dogfight against the Pacers.

Although New York lost the playoff series last year against Indiana in seven games, the former Villanova standout was a clear silver lining for the Knicks. He tallied 29.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He should replicate those numbers this time around as he hopes to carry New York to a revenge series for a trip to the NBA Finals.

Coincidentally, Brunson and Haliburton have a dramatic past together. Aside from their playoff showdown last year, both players came face-to-face as well in an episode of WWE Smackdown. After forcing fans to wait, their Eastern Conference Finals matchup has arrived once more as the Knicks star should bring out his A-game once more.

Mitchell Robinson will bring his defensive tenacity to the series

For the 2024-25 season, the Knicks badly missed Mitchell Robinson for a number of games. However, his return has been a huge spark for New York, especially in the playoffs.

Entering their second-round matchup against the defending champions as major underdogs, the Celtics were expected to flaunt their dangerous five-man core to dominate offensively. However, they were absolutely limited largely due to Robinson's elite defense. If he can replicate this play moving forward, the Knicks should make life much harder for the Pacers.

The 7-foot center put on a defensive clinic while serving as the team's anchor. Despite his size, Robinson didn't hesitate to chase down shooters out in the perimeter. While Indiana isn't on the same level as Boston, they do rely heavily on their depth and wide arsenal of offensive options. As a result, Robinson's defense should come in big against a dangerous Pacers squad.

If there's a major takeaway from Robinson's performance, it'd be that he's willing to do the dirty work. To make matters more interesting for the Knicks, he shouldn't be alone.

With Josh Hart and Miles McBride taking care of business out on the perimeter, and OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges getting the job done with their two-way play, New York has a solid chance at out-hustling the Pacers for loose balls and rebounds, key statistics that decided last year's showdown between the two squads.

OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges will make Tyrese Haliburton uncomfortable

Indiana's success is largely due to Haliburton's rise to stardom. As a result, he will be public enemy No. 1 for New York. The two-time NBA All-Star has been tearing it up, averaging 17.5 points. 5.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game on 47.4% shooting from the field overall. Fortunately, the Knicks do have some personnel to contain him in OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

While both players had an up-and-down series offensively, one thing that remained consistent for them was their effort defensively. In their second-round success against Boston, Anunoby and Bridges took turns in making life hard for Jayson Tatum. In fact, the Celtics struggled to get to their usual groove in the series whenever Anunoby was on the floor.

On the other hand, Bridges played an instrumental role in setting the tone of the series when Bridges made a game-sealing steal in Game 1 against Tatum en route to a 108-105 comeback victory.

Haliburton isn't the same player as Tatum. However, both players' calling card for the Knicks have been to make the opposing team's best perimeter players uncomfortable. And while Haliburton is a big offensive force, he's not unstoppable. The Knicks' Anunoby and Bridges have the right tools to throw him off his rhythm throughout this series.