The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery provided some major surprises. Perhaps no surprise was larger than the winner of the lottery. The New York Islanders won the first overall pick and have the first shot at Erie Otters star Matthew Schaefer. This win has created questions over whether Schaefer will go first this June.

We finally have some clarity on how the first round will shake out in terms of the order. The draft is still a little more than a month away at this point. But with the lottery complete, it's time to present our first 2025 NHL Mock Draft now that mock draft season is officially underway.

Previous 2025 NHL Mock Drafts: NHL Mock Draft 1.0, NHL Mock Draft 2.0, NHL Mock Draft 3.0, NHL Mock Draft 4.0

1) New York Islanders – James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

The New York Islanders have a major decision at the top of the 2025 NHL Draft. Do they fill their need for a top-pairing defenseman and take Matthew Schaefer? Or do they take one of the highly rated centers in this class?

The decision is not as clear-cut as some may believe. Schaefer is the consensus best player in this class. However, the Islanders also need significant help down the middle of the ice. They did trade for Calum Ritchie, who has a lot of upside, but he does not have the top-line potential some of these centers have.

James Hagens has a strong connection to the Islanders franchise. He grew up a fan of the team, is a native of Long Island, and trains in the city. Add to this his potential to be a game-breaking top-line center for this franchise, and it makes too much sense for the Islanders.

2) San Jose Sharks – Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

As a result of New York taking the hometown product, Matthew Schaefer falls to the second overall pick. This works out wonders for the San Jose Sharks. They don't need a center and likely would have taken Schaefer first overall anyway. They may have lost the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, but they make out well getting the player they wanted all along.

3) Chicago Blackhawks – Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Two years removed from adding Connor Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks take another potentially elite center. Michael Misa took the OHL by storm this season, scoring the fifth-most points in a season by a U18 skater in OHL history.

He is the first player since 2006-07 to score 130 points in a single OHL season as well. Misa is a game-breaking talent who could be a No. 1 center in the NHL. Putting him with Bedard would give opposing teams nightmares down the line.

4) Utah Mammoth – Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The Utah Mammoth are hoping to make some big splashes this summer. They could use this fourth overall pick as a trade chip to achieve that end. However, we aren't doing trades in this mock. As a result, they take Porter Martone, who was in the discussion to go No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft earlier in the season.

5) Nashville Predators – Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Nashville Predators crashed and burned after spending crazy amounts of money in NHL Free Agency. The fifth overall pick may be some sort of comfort, but this team wants to compete sooner rather than later.

The Predators need center depth in the worst way, so they target it here. Anton Frondell is a skilled center who can protect the puck and impact the game in all facets. He may not become a top-line pivot, but he can certainly provide a ton of value for Nashville.

6) Philadelphia Flyers – Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers are also in need of a center. This was the case before they traded Morgan Frost to the Calgary Flames. Ideally, Philadelphia would like to add a center to impact the team immediately. Caleb Desnoyers is not going to play immediately. However, given some time, the Moncton Wildcats star could certainly play a top-six role in Philadelphia.

7) Boston Bruins – Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The Boston Bruins know they need to be better in 2025-26. Their work in the offseason begins at the NHL Draft. Boston has a specific brand of hockey they like to play. It's hard to imagine the franchise going away from this style, even with a new head coach.

Jake O'Brien fits this mold to a tee. He is a very competitive player who is willing to play with an edge. He could stand to be a bit more physical on the ice. But his brand of physical, finesse hockey fits like a glove on the Bruins.

8) Seattle Kraken – Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

The Seattle Kraken have not drafted a defenseman in the first round since entering the league. Seattle has focused on stocking its forward corps with the likes of Eduard Sale and Berkly Catton.

With depth up front, this is the time to take a defenseman. Radim Mrtka had his stock skyrocket up after joining the Seattle Thunderbirds midseason. He was a dominant force for Seattle, and this could see him be a Top 10 pick next month.

9) Buffalo Sabres – Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

The Buffalo Sabres are in a state of flux. They have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last 14 seasons. Buffalo has a talented team on paper, but they need to put things together. The Sabres have a quality prospect pool and could stand to take the best player available.

Brady Martin has risen up draft boards over the last few months. He is one of the most high-motor players in the class with some impressive offensive touch. He could find himself going higher in the Top 10 at the 2025 NHL Draft.

10) Anaheim Ducks – Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

The Anaheim Ducks have a young core in place already. However, they are still a ways away from the playoffs. Thankfully, there's an intriguing player available at No. 10 for the taking.

Roger McQueen was in contention for the No. 1 pick early in the season. However, he suffered a back injury that kept him out for most of the season. He played well in his return, but his injury could see him fall out of the top 10. The Ducks take a flyer on him given his undeniable talent.

11) Pittsburgh Penguins – Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Pittsburgh Penguins moved on from coach Mike Sullivan at the end of the season. They have yet to name a new head coach. In saying this, their desire to add more young NHL potential talent should remain unchanged.

Victor Eklund could fill the team's need for a play-driving wing. He is a competitive player who can work as a dangerous option on the flank with the man advantage. Eklund has the tools to become a top-six point producer, which could help Pittsburgh transition to the post-Crosby and Malkin years.

12) New York Rangers – Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

The New York Rangers traded Ryan Lindgren to the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline. Additionally, K'Andre Miller is a restricted free agent this summer. New York's top left-shot defenseman is Carson Soucy at this time.

They have a need on the left side of the blueline, and Smith makes a ton of sense. The Americans star is a well-rounded, two-way defender who can impact the game in all facets. He may never become a superstar, but Smith should be a reliable option on the back end and have a long career if he develops correctly.

13) Detroit Red Wings – Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Detroit Red Wings need to find players who will bring some physicality to the ice. Malcolm Spence fits this need perfectly. He is one of the most competitive players in the class, and he can play all 200 feet of the ice.

His offense didn't pop before his draft year, but he has some untapped offensive potential. Overall, he is a heart-and-soul sort of player that Detroit can use. The Otters star recently committed to Michigan, as well, and Detroit loves their Michigan connections.

14) Columbus Blue Jackets – Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets traded David Jiricek during the 2024-25 season. As a result, they could use a developmental defenseman who could become a top-four option down the line.

Kashawn Aitcheson is another heart-and-soul player who will hit anything that moves on the ice. He brings relentless energy to the game, which can certainly be of value. He could hear his name called closer to the Top 10 in the 2025 NHL Draft.

15) Vancouver Canucks – Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA)

The Vancouver Canucks traded J.T. Miller during the season after a ton of off-ice drama. Elias Pettersson is a potential trade chip for the team this summer as well. As a result, the center ice position could be thrown into a state of flux this offseason.

Cullen Potter is one of the fastest players in this class. He needs to add muscle to have a true all-round impact in the NHL. But he could be a huge help down the middle while providing scoring on the power play. And he would improve the Canucks' depth down the middle in the long run.

16) Montreal Canadiens (via CGY) – Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

The Montreal Canadiens acquired this pick in the Sean Monahan trade a few years back. There are a few different positions this team can address after making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. Their depth on the wings could be improved, even with Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov in the NHL.

Justin Carbonneau is one of the better pure goal scorers in this class. He is a high-volume-shooting wing who won't kill penalties but will be a force with the man advantage. Montreal never shies away from French Canadian prospects, so the fit makes a ton of sense here.

17) Montreal Canadiens – Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

Another position the Canadiens could address is center. Cole Reschny doesn't have overly impressive size, but he is hard to knock off the puck. He is extremely competitive and always tries to involve himself in the play. The Victoria Royals star won't be a superstar, but he could certainly fill a role as a middle-six scorer who can move up and down the lineup as needed.

18) Calgary Flames (via NJ) – Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

The Calgary Flames traded Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils last summer and received this pick in return. This team has some intriguing defensive prospects in the pipeline, including 2024 first-rounder Zayne Parekh.

A skilled play driver could take this team's offense to the next level. Carter Bear fits the mold, although there is a concern about a partially lacerated Achilles tendon he suffered in March. He has made remarkable progress on this injury, but it could knock him down draft boards this summer.

19) St. Louis Blues – Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The St. Louis Blues are another team that could use some high-end talent. They have goal scorers such as Jordan Kyrou and Dylan Holloway. However, they could use a player who has the potential to play a top-six role.

Cameron Schmidt is an offensive firecracker who can be lethal on the power play. There are a lot of fans of his game, and that could see him go higher than this in the 2025 NHL Draft.

20) Columbus Blue Jackets (via MIN) – Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

The Blue Jackets acquired this pick in the Jiricek trade earlier this season. And this pick is used to address the team's center depth.

Braeden Cootes is an undersized forward who leaves it all on the ice. No matter the situation, the Seattle Thunderbirds captain will give everything he has. He can score at even strength, produce on the power play, and spark the penalty kill. He has the makings of a jack-of-all-trades middle-six center in the NHL.

21) Ottawa Senators – Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

The Ottawa Senators made the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and hope to build on this. Ottawa has not drafted a forward in the first round since Tyler Boucher in 2021. Boucher has not worked out by any means, but Tim Stutzle — who went the year before — has.

Ottawa needs some depth on the wing in their pipeline. Lynden Lakovic made a big impression at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge back in November. He uses his size to score and can evade defenders with his efficient stride. There is a lot to like about the Moose Jaw star.

22) Philadelphia Flyers (via COL) – Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, RW, Luleå HF (SHL)

Jakob Ihs-Wozniak was once a top prospect in this class. The Swedish prospect has struggled with some inconsistencies, though. He has impressed against grown men in the Swedish hockey pyramid. However, scouts want to see him find some consistency. A team like the Flyers could certainly fall in love with the potential, though. This could carry him to the back half of the first round.

23) Nashville Predators (via TB) – Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Price George Cougars (WHL)

There is a small chance the Nashville Predators trade Juuse Saros this summer. Even if they keep him, the team does not have an NHL-projectable goalie in the pipeline. They traded Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks last summer. With their second pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Predators select their goalie of the future.

Joshua Ravensbergen is an athletic keeper who fills his net. His footwork helps him get across the crease with relative ease. He can also track pucks through traffic to keep them out of the net. Ravensbergen has starting upside in the NHL.

24) Los Angeles Kings – Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

The Los Angeles Kings recently hired Ken Holland as their new general manager. He has a lot of work to do in the upcoming offseason. There are a number of directions he can go with this selection.

Blake Fiddler makes a lot of sense for Los Angeles. Brandt Clarke has graduated from prospect status, leaving their pipeline on the blueline a bit thin. Fiddler — the son of former NHLer Vernon Fiddler — could develop into a top-four defender at the next level.

25) Chicago Blackhawks (via TOR) – Jack Murtagh, LW, USNTDP

The Blackhawks traded for this pick in a deal sending Petr Mrazek to Chicago. The Hawks are in need of some forward depth in the pipeline. Connor Bedard is the cornerstone, and he's been paired with Michael Misa in this NHL Mock Draft.

Frank Nazar is about to graduate from prospect status, leaving room to add a forward. Jack Murtagh is a physical forward who does not quit on the ice. He is very defensively sound and could have some untapped offensive potential. He is a very solid middle-six option at this point in the draft.

26) Nashville Predators (via SJ/VGK) – Milton Gastrin, C, Modo Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Predators need center depth in the worst way possible, as mentioned earlier. They are one team that could double up at the position in the first round.

Milton Gastrin is a responsible player no matter where he is on the ice. He has an accurate shot release that aids him well once he finds the open spaces in play. He could very well become a solid middle-six option, though he may be suited for a third-line role at the next level.

27) Washington Capitals – Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The Washington Capitals extended Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren this season. As a result, their immediate goalie situation is settled for at least the next few seasons. However, they don't have a goalie of the future in the pipeline.

Jack Ivankovic is one of the best goalie prospects in this class. He is an athletic and competitive goalie who tracks the play well in his crease. He is undersized, which could cause concern. But he has the potential to be a starting-caliber goalie in the NHL.

28) Winnipeg Jets – Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

The Winnipeg Jets could stand to add some defensive options to their pipeline. Elias Salomonsson and Alfons Freij could play NHL games at some point. However, their projections in the league aren't anything special. Sascha Boumedienne gives them an NHL-caliber defenseman in their prospect pool.

29) Calgary Flames (via FLA) – Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

The Flames traded Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in 2022, receiving this pick in return. Calgary added a play driver with its previous pick in this draft. With this selection, they add some depth down the middle.

Benjamin Kindel stays local after playing his junior hockey in Calgary. He is mostly an offensive force, rarely killing penalties. But he can quarterback a power play from the center ice position, which the Flames could certainly use.

30) Carolina Hurricanes – William Moore, C, USNTDP

The Carolina Hurricanes are in the East Final for the second time in three seasons. The Canes have a chance to bring a Stanley Cup home for the first time in nearly 20 years. In the 2025 NHL Draft, they will look to keep their success sustainable.

William Moore could be a gem of a selection late in the first. He has the potential to play in the top six if he goes to the right situation. However, he is still raw, which will impact his draft stock.

31) Philadelphia Flyers (via EDM) – Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The Flyers added a center with their first pick in this draft. However, they could double up at the position after trading Morgan Frost during the season.

Jack Nesbitt is an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on during the back half of the first round. He can contribute in all situations with his power-and-skill style of hockey. Teams covet size in their centers, and Nesbitt has the skill set these teams want as well. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him hear his name called in the first round.

32) San Jose Sharks (via DAL) – Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

The San Jose Sharks acquired this pick from the Dallas Stars in the Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci trade. Cameron Reid is an undersized defenseman, which will cause his stock to fall at the NHL Draft next month.

However, what he lacks in size, he makes up for with his two-way ability. He is excellent in transition, and he makes key defensive plays to curtail opposing momentum in his own zone. The Kitchener Rangers used him in all situations in 2024-25, and he could receive similar usage in the NHL.