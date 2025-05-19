May 19, 2025 at 11:35 AM ET

The Seattle Seahawks are finally looking like Mike Macdonald's team. Macdonald added several players that match what he wants to do in Seattle during his second offseason as head coach. The Seahawks made some exciting trades this offseason, including sending QB Geno Smith to the Raiders.

Seattle used the extra draft picks gained in those trades during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Seahawks added plenty of talented rookies, headlined by G Grey Zabel and safety Nick Emmanwori.

There's no arguing that Seattle make some huge leaps forward this offseason. However, the task of building an NFL roster is never truly done.

The Seahawks should consider making a few trades to complete the roster before training camp.

But who might they trade for?

Below we will explore three of the best players the Seahawks should consider trading for before the 2025 NFL season.

Seattle could use another veteran receiver like Noah Brown

Seattle is completely rebuilding its wide receiver room this offseason.

Mike Macdonald cleared house this offseason, parting ways with a pair of players who Seahawks fans will miss dearly. The Seahawks traded WR DK Metcalf to the Steelers and made the tough decision to release Tyler Lockett.

But it is not all bad news.

Seattle brought in veteran WR Cooper Kupp during free agency, as well as Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They also drafted both Tory Horton and Ricky White III. They join Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo on the depth chart.

All of that said, the Seahawks could still use some help at the position in 2025.

Kupp, MVS, Smith-Njigba, and Bobo are all solid options, but I believe Seattle could use a fifth wide receiver who already has some NFL experience.

Commanders WR Noah Brown could fit that role perfectly.

Brown has been a reliable wide receiver for several years in the NFL. His breakout season came in 2022 with the Cowboys, where he hauled in 43 receptions for 555 yards and three touchdowns. He has been a reliable contributor ever since.

Brown spent one season in Houston before heading to Washington in 2024.

Brown is in the final year of his current contract with a cap hit of $3 million in 2025. That is an easy salary to add to Seattle's books.

The toughest part of trading for Brown is prying him away from the Commanders.

Brown currently projects as the team's WR3 behind Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. They do have a healthy mix of reserve players who could replace Brown. Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane are the young options and Michael Gallup and K.J. Osborn bring veteran experience.

It is possible that Washington could part ways with Brown.

The question would ultimately become would Seattle be willing to pay what's needed to acquire Noah Brown?

Could Andrew Billings play significant snaps for the Seahawks in 2025?

The Seahawks could still use some additional depth on the interior of the defensive line.

Seattle has a handful of capable starters to work with heading into training camp. Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II, and Jonathan Hankins will all play important role in 2025. However, there is no reliable depth behind them.

That's where someone like Andrew Billings comes in.

The Chicago Bears could be persuaded to part ways with Billings. He is now a reserve player behind Gervon Dexter and veteran Grady Jarrett, who signed a three-year contract in Chicago this offseason.

Billings is admittedly a bit of an awkward fit into Seattle's defensive scheme. Billings has played in 4-3 defenses throughout his professional career, so it would be a transition to play in a 3-4.

That said, Billings is built like a natural nose tackle. He could easily play nose for the Seahawks, allowing other players to fill in at defensive end.

Billings is on the final year of his current contract with a cap hit of $3.32 million in 2025.

Seattle could swipe up Billings for a cheap price as a one-year rental with a high floor for production.

Seattle could swing for the fences, add talented CB Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome could become the final piece of Seattle's secondary.

The Seahawks are close to having all of the personnel needed to run Mike Macdonald's defense at peak efficiency.

Seattle drafted safety Nick Emmanwori early in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He will pair nicely with Julian Love and Coby Bryant, allowing the Seahawks to run three-safety sets with ease.

If the Seahawks added Newsome, he would round out the starting lineup alongside Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon.

But is it even possible for Seattle to acquire Newsome at this point in the offseason?

Newsome has plenty of upside as a player, and the Seahawks could theoretically acquire him at a steep discount.

The cornerback struggled with injuries during the 2024 season. He had hamstring surgery last summer and ended up missing the final four games of the season after his hamstring flared up again.

Newsome will play on his fifth-year option in 2025, which is worth a whopping $13.3 million. That is a hefty price tag for a player with an injury history like his.

The Seahawks should consider acquiring Newsome if they can get him for a reasonable price. I would not pay more than a third-round pick for him.