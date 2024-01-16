The Last of Us Season 2 is going to be even bigger than the first, HBO's Casey Bloys said.

HBO's Casey Bloys teased the five Last of Us Season 2 scripts he has read. Fans can expect a “bigger” season.

A “bigger Season 2?

“It's great,” Bloys said after the Emmys last night (via Deadline). “It is bigger, gets into questions of retribution and revenge, it follows the video game and has big themes, big action. Craig [Mazin], Neil [Druckman] and the team are doing a spectacular job.”

The second season of The Last of Us is gearing up for a February production start. Season 1 adapted the 2013 video game of the same name and followed Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with helping export Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic country. The second season will adapt the 2020 sequel game, which follows Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

It was recently reported that Dever had joined the cast. The rest of the Season 2 cast has slowly been coming together.

Casey Bloys is the Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content. He first became president of HBO in May 2016 and assumed the responsibilities for HBO Max in August 2020. His content have received several award nominations and wins.

Pedro Pascal of The Mandalorian fame leads The Last of Us. He is also known for his role in another HBO series, Game of Thrones, in which he played Oberyn Martell. Pascal also starred in Narcos from 2015-17.

Bella Ramsey gained notoriety thanks to the hit HBO show. They have since gone on to star in the likes of Catherine Called Birdy and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Graig Mazin (Chernobyl) co-created and co-wrote the series for HBO. Neil Druckmann, who has worked on the Uncharted and Last of Us video game franchises, works closely with Mazin.