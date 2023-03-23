Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

After a lackluster third installment last week, the latest chapter of The Mandalorian expanded Bo-Katan Kryze and Grogu’s part of the story. Along with the respective progression of each character’s arc comes a load of cool details and awesome trivia Star Wars fans must know. We take a look below at the best The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 easter eggs and what they truly mean.

5 The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 easter eggs

5. Training the next generation of The Watch

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 starts with much of the covert participating in a training session for their foundlings. Several older Mandalorians wearing different colors are firing their blasters with one of them brandishing an EE-3 Carbine, Boba Fett’s signature weapon in the original trilogy.

As this is happening, Grogu is seen by Din Djarin near the laker on his own. He then urges the youngling to participate in the training session and Grogu does so against Ragnar in a challenge using darts. While Paz Vizla’s son gains the upper hand, Grogu uses the Force and Luke Skywalker’s training to win the challenge.

A few moments later, Ragnar was snatched by a raptor just as he was all on his own near the lake. This prompted several Mandalorians, including Din and Paz Vizla to chase the creature using their jet packs until Bo-Katan hypothesized that they need to find its nest quietly. As a result, they regrouped and reconvened with the Armorer who tasked Bo-Katan to lead a war party to take Ragnar back safely.

4. The Shriek-Hawks

Upon assessing the creature that took Ragnar and the possible location of its nets, the Armorer tasks Paz Vizla to assemble several Shriek-Hawks to help rescue the boy. With Bo-Katan leading them and Din joining the party as well, the group leaves on the former’s Gauntlet and go off on foot several miles later.

In Star Wars lore, a Shriek-hawk is the chosen sigil of Clan Vizla, a predatory bird found on Mandalore before the Empire’s Great Purge rendered the planet hospitable to most life forms. The Armorer’s order to take several Shriek-Hawks along is an instruction to Paz to include his clan in securing its future by rescuing Ragnar.

3. How Grogu escaped Order 66

With his surrogate father away from the covert, the Armorer temporarily takes care of Grogu and leads the youngling toward her forge. As she is forging a piece of armor, the sound of metal clashing against one another took Grogu back to the night the newly-formed Empire attacked the Jedi Temple, thanks to Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66.

Thanks to the protection of several Jedi, Grogu is able to reach an elevator within the Temple. At the end of it is a Jedi Knight named Kelleran Beq, who then takes the youngling as several stormtroopers from the 501st Legion arrive. Thanks to his timely assistance, Grogu was able to escape the temple, although what happened afterward is still a mystery. Star Wars fans hope that the missing pieces of the puzzle regarding his departure from the Jedi Temple to when he was found by Din will be revealed.

2. Kelleran Beq

Perhaps the most notable introduction in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 is no other than Kelleran Beq. Other than his masterful performance in eliminating the stormtroopers trying to take Grogu away, Beq is well known as a character created for Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, a children’s game show that places young contestants through a series of obstacles. With a nickname such as The Sabered Hand, it only makes sense for this Jedi to be the one to rescue a young Grogu from the clutches of the Empire.

But more than that, the biggest Star Wars easter egg here is that the actor portraying Beq is the same one who gave life to Jar Jar Binks in the Prequel trilogy. And while the said alien lived on to be one of the franchise’s most divisive characters ever, the appearance of Beq serves as a means of redemption by giving fans an exciting new role for Best to portray. As mentioned earlier, it remains to be seen what Beq will do in future episodes of The Mandalorian.

1. The Children of the Watch’s customs

During the whole ordeal of rescuing Ragnar, Bo-Katan learns several things about how the Mandalorians following The Way live their lives. For one, she finds out that for someone who has taken the Creed to heart to eat, one must find a private spot to remove his or her helmet without anyone within the vicinity. This answers one of the many questions involving Mandalorians and their strict code not to remove their helmets in front of anyone.

After rescuing Ragnar, Bo-Katan speaks to the Armorer and mentions seeing a mythosaur living under the Living Water in Mandalore. The latter, meanwhile, dismisses her confession. At the same time, the Armorer repairs her armor and gives her a new sigil, that of the mythosaur, as Bo-Katan stares at one hanging on a wall. This is in line with their belief that the return of a live mythosaur will herald a new age of Mandalore, signaling the return of prosperity to the warrior race.

It remains to be seen how these Star Wars easter eggs will play out in the coming episodes, especially the appearance of Kelleran Beq and the future of Bo-Katan as part of the Armorer’s covert. Stay tuned on Disney Plus to catch The Mandalorian and find out how season 3 will go along.