Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

While last week’s installment delved deep into what happened to Doctor Penn Pershing after the fall of Moff Gideon, the latest chapter explores the Mandalorian covert Din Djarin, Grogu, and now, Bo-Katan Kryze is part of. With a new threat looming over them, and the New Republic as a whole, there’s much to discover in this Star Wars series. We take a look below at The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 ending explained to truly learn what went down recently.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 ending explained

In The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 recap, we see Bo-Katan seeing various members of the covert train amongst themselves. At the same time, Grogu starts his training with the other foundlings as Din takes him to their training session. Din and Bo-Katan watch over Grogu as the youngling challenges Ragnar, another foundling, using wrist darts. After getting hit, Din encourages Grogu to use the Force to win the challenge.

With his loss to Grogu, Ragnar walks away only to be snatched by a flying creature. Several members of the covert, including Paz Vizla and Din Djarin, follow the creature to its lair only for their fuel to run out. Meanwhile, Bo-Katan uses the Gauntlet to find the location of the creature and the foundling it took away. The Armorer tasks Din, Bo-Katan, Paz, and several Mandalorians to scale the mountains in order to prevent the creature from hearing their approach.

Meanwhile, Grogu is left in the care of the Armorer, who proceeds to show the Forge to the youngling. The covert’s leader shows Grogu how she uses ore to make pieces of armor as a way to train an individual on how to become a true Mandalorian. As this is happening, Grogu remembers his past under the care of the Jedi and what happened during the attack on the Jedi temple. It’s revealed that a Jedi named Kelleran was instrumental in helping the youngling escape Order 66 on Coruscant. After being chased on the streets of the capital, the Jedi managed to take Grogu out of the system using a Naboo ship.

Back in the present, the Armorer hands over a small piece of armor made of Beskar and places it on Grogu’s chest. As this is happening, Bo-Katan lands her Gauntlet several miles from the creature’s location as their search party goes on foot. They decide to wait for a few hours to set up camp and wait for the following morning before proceeding. At this point, Bo-Katan learns how to eat as part of the covert, which involves getting the food and eating alone to prevent anyone from seeing her face.

The next day, Bo-Katan’s search party proceeds to scale the mountain to reach the missing foundling and its captor. Upon reaching the nest at the top, they spot Ragnar being fed to the creature’s children. It then takes Ragnar and Paz Vizla away as Bo-Katan and the others follow them using jet packs. The former Mandalorian regent and newest member of the covert manages to reach the creature and subdue it before any harm can happen to Ragnar.

With the foundling now safe and reunited with his father, Bo-Katan’s search party returns home to the cheers of their fellow Mandalorians. The Armorer then congratulates Bo-Katan for saving Ragnar, saying it is the highest honor a Mandalorian can do. She also takes home the creature’s children, saying they can train them.

In the forge, the Armorer repairs Bo-Katan’s armor and presents to him a new badge combining the night owl and the mythosaur on it. She also mentions to the covert leader that she saw a real mythosaur living beneath the Living Waters, a notion the Armorer lightly dismisses. Right before the episode ends, Bo-Katan sees a symbol of the mythical creature and stares at it.

What just happened? The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 recap

With the focus leaning heavily on Doctor Pershing last week, the latest installment of The Mandalorian gave more attention to Bo-Katan joining the Armorer’s covert and Grogu’s escape during the attack on the Jedi Temple. The former involved the rescue of Paz Vizla’s son from a creature who took him during a training session. This part of the episode gave Bo-Katan a chance to be fully accepted by the covert, which would lead her to fully embrace the Creed once more as part of the Watch.

After more than two seasons, Star Wars fans finally get their first glimpse at how Grogu escaped Order 66 during the aftermath of Revenge of the Sith. It’s revealed that a Jedi named Kelleran was instrumental in taking Grogu away just as the newly-formed Empire’s stormtroopers attacked the Jedi temple. It remains to be seen what happens next regarding how Grogu was kept alive all those years and what path Bo-Katan will take now that she’s part of the Watch once again. Stay tuned next week to see where the story goes as The Mandalorian season 3 is in full swing.