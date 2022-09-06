Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays are on a tear, becoming a bigger threat to leapfrog the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees in the American League East division each day. After winning both games in Monday’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, Bichette and the Blue Jays inched even closer to the top of the division while also strengthening their grip on one of the wild-card spots in the AL.

The Blue Jays defeated Baltimore in the first leg of the doubleheader to the tune of a 7-3 score, with Bo Bichette going 3-for-5 at the plate but was not able to score a run himself. But he would really turn on the heat in the second game, smashing a home run in each of the third, sixth, and seventh innings of an 8-4 Blue Jays victory. All told, he went 6-for-10wiht three runs, three home runs, and seven RBI across the two games against the Orioles.

“As a group we understand the magnitude of what’s going on right now … I think today was probably the most competitive we’ve been all year. That’s a good thing at this time of year,” Bo Bichette said of his team after the second win versus Baltimore, per Joe Trezza of MLB.com.

The 24-year-old Bo Bichette also became just the second player in the history of the Blue Jays to go deep three times in a game before turning 25, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The first one to do it is still on the team, with Vladimir Guerrerro Jr. pulling off the said feat twice.