Injuries once again plagued the Los Angeles Clippers this season, as they fell in the first-round of the playoffs without All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Now, questions regarding head coach Tyronn Lue’s future are being asked after what has been an already eventful NBA offseason for head coaches.
Prominent names such as Doc Rivers (Philadelphia 76ers), Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks), Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns) and Nick Nurse (Toronto Raptors) have all been relieved of their duties following their teams lack of postseason success this year and Lue has come up as a candidate for a couple of these positions.
Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns were being linked to the Clippers head coach, but Los Angeles has yet to make a decision about his future. According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Lue’s representatives met with the team this week to discuss his future. As Haynes noted, this meeting comes after NBA insider Marc Stein’s report suggesting Phoenix will consider Lue for their head coach opening.
Lue still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Clippers. Should their meeting go well with Lue’s representatives, Los Angeles is expected to negotiate a new deal with their head coach rather than give him an extension, as Haynes noted.
In three seasons as the head coach of the Clippers, Lue has led the organization to a 133-103 record with two playoff appearances, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2021. This is the only time in franchise history that the Clippers have been in the conference finals.
When fully healthy, Los Angeles can be a real threat in the Western Conference. However, they have very rarely had their full roster available over the course of the last few seasons.
In five full seasons as a head coach in the NBA, Lue has never finished with a losing record and is considered to be one of the better coaches in the league when it comes to making in-game adjustments. The Clippers parting ways with him would surely be a surprise, but should this happen, he will not remain a free agent for long.