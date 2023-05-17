Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Injuries once again plagued the Los Angeles Clippers this season, as they fell in the first-round of the playoffs without All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Now, questions regarding head coach Tyronn Lue’s future are being asked after what has been an already eventful NBA offseason for head coaches.

Prominent names such as Doc Rivers (Philadelphia 76ers), Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks), Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns) and Nick Nurse (Toronto Raptors) have all been relieved of their duties following their teams lack of postseason success this year and Lue has come up as a candidate for a couple of these positions.

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns were being linked to the Clippers head coach, but Los Angeles has yet to make a decision about his future. According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Lue’s representatives met with the team this week to discuss his future. As Haynes noted, this meeting comes after NBA insider Marc Stein’s report suggesting Phoenix will consider Lue for their head coach opening.

Lue still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Clippers. Should their meeting go well with Lue’s representatives, Los Angeles is expected to negotiate a new deal with their head coach rather than give him an extension, as Haynes noted.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In three seasons as the head coach of the Clippers, Lue has led the organization to a 133-103 record with two playoff appearances, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2021. This is the only time in franchise history that the Clippers have been in the conference finals.

When fully healthy, Los Angeles can be a real threat in the Western Conference. However, they have very rarely had their full roster available over the course of the last few seasons.

In five full seasons as a head coach in the NBA, Lue has never finished with a losing record and is considered to be one of the better coaches in the league when it comes to making in-game adjustments. The Clippers parting ways with him would surely be a surprise, but should this happen, he will not remain a free agent for long.