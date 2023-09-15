During a stop on The Pat McAfee Show, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke about a potential run for President.

When asked if he'd be the right person to become the next President, The Rock responded, “I don't know if I'm the right guy or not the right guy, [but] I've got to tell you, I have been just really overwhelmed. It's so humbling to have people tell me what they tell me and these polls that come out. There was a poll that came out last year [and] 43% of people said they'd vote for me as President — which I appreciated. Thank you so much.”

Pat McAfee and his Pat McAfee Show co-hosts then pointed out that by the time recent Presidents are in their third year of their term, their score on those polls is around 15%.

However, The Rock also noted that he has a family now, which is a priority. “Dude, look — from seven bucks to having that kind of conversation is really incredible,” The Rock said. “Right now, I'm a proud girl dad, I've got a seven-year-old, I've got a five-year-old man, and I love being home, I love taking them to school, picking 'em up, and making cookies and doing that, and I just know that if something like that — the presidency — would happen, all that goes away.”

He would go on to talk about his daughter, Ava Raine, who's currently in the WWE. “And I've been there before,” he said. “I've got a 22-year-old daughter, too, as well, who's in pro wrestling. [She's in] the WWE, she's kicking a*s, I'm so proud of her. But in wrestling, I was gone all the time, and I missed so many years with her, and it's heartbreaking, dude.”

The Rock concluded, “So I feel like I don't want that to happen right now with my girls. Now, my girls will eventually grow up and get older, and then maybe, we'll see.”

So it appears Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now a family man first, presidential candidate second. Since his WWE exit, The Rock has become one of the biggest stars in the world. He recently starred in Black Adam for the DCU and returned to the Fast & Furious franchise. Perhaps eventually he'll add President to his length resumé.