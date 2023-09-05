The Rolling Stones has a new album on the way, as announced on Monday. This will mark the band's return with their first album of original music in nearly 20 years. Band members are now calling it their “new era.”

But to be clear, the band has put out numerous albums in recent times. But it consists mainly of live recordings and remastered classics.

Now, The Rolling Stones' new album, titled “Hackney Diamonds,” is a breath of fresh air. And their first venture into new music territory since 2005's “A Bigger Bang.”

The revelation comes hot on the heels of a teaser from Mick Jagger, the band's frontman. Jagger posted two clips featuring ice and diamonds forming their iconic logo, a mouth and tongue, alongside a directive to visit hackneydiamonds.com—a website that redirects visitors to a countdown on The Rolling Stones new album website.

The teaser from Mick Jagger has the band's logo in famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and an ad in London's Hackney Gazette. The ad also resembles a fictional glass repair shop, urging readers to visit the band's website for music-themed window repairs.

It generated significant attention, leading to extra “limited copies” of the August 23 issue.

Senior editor Simon Murfitt also gushed about fans in line to get their hands on The Rolling Stones new album “I have already had several emails requesting back copies.”

Details about the upcoming music are still unknown. However, the band plans to share more information during a live YouTube broadcast alongside “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.