Jimmy Fallon is a popular television talk show host, who is known for hosting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. He also has four Primetime Emmy Awards to his name. With Fallon's accomplishments, have you ever wondered how a successful talk show host like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Jimmy Fallon's $15 million penthouse in Gramercy Park, New York City.

In 2004, Fallon was still starting out in his career as a writer and comedian. But early on, Fallon already decided to buy an apartment unit in a prestigious apartment house in the Gramercy Park neighborhood with his wife. He'd buy another one in 2010 before acquiring another pair of units four years later. With four units purchased, Fallon decided to join the four units together. As a result, Fallon shelled out $4.9 million.

However, in 2021, Fallon decided to sell the same property with an asking price of $15 million. During the same year, Fallon had just appeared in television series Only Murders in the Building.

Here are some photos of Jimmy Fallon's $15 million penthouse in Gramercy Park, New York City.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1883, the property has gone through several changes since then. Fallon's home encompasses 4,950 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The triplex apartment features several children's playrooms, a decent living room, a sizable dining area, a modern kitchen, a good sized pantry, a sleek lounging area with a wet bar, a laundry station, a screening room, and several well-designed bedrooms.

Among its amenities, one of the privileges a resident of the building can enjoy is a key to one of New York City's exclusive private parks in Gramercy Park. Acquiring Fallon's home should give the new resident easy access to the private park.

Jimmy Fallon is one of the most successful talk show hosts, especially after hosting several big time Hollywood and international stars. As a result, he can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Fallon has a net worth of around $60 million.

Although Fallon plans to get rid of his Gramercy Park penthouse, he still owns a home in the luxurious Hamptons neighborhood. Back in 2011, Fallon shelled out $5.5 million for the Hamptons estate.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jimmy Fallon's $15 million penthouse in Gramercy Park, New York City.