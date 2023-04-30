The NFL is a “what have you done for me lately” kind of league, and this is especially true for running backs. Perhaps no current running back in the league knows this better than Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on possibly trying to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott: “The ship hasn’t sailed there. We haven’t made a decision at all. As far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that. I haven’t ruled out Zeke.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 29, 2023

Elliott ran for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Cowboys last season, but his production during his seventh season in the NFL indicated a significant slowdown in his production. He averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, and that did not compare to the numbers he had earlier in his career when he was the team’s dominant ground gainer.

Elliott is a 3-time Pro Bowl performer, and he has has 3 seasons in which he rushed 1,357 yards or more. His best season came in his rookie year of 2016, when he ran for 1,631 yards, 15 touchdowns and averaged an impressive 5.1 yards per carry.

The former Ohio State star does not appear capable of reaching that peak any longer, and he was the second-leading ground gainer on the Cowboys to Tony Pollard.

Despite the downturn and the drafting of running back Deuce Vaughn in the 6th round, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Elliott may be able to remain with the Cowboys in 2023.

Perhaps Jones is being honest, or he could be trying to entice an opposing team to trade for the running back who will be 28 at the start of the season.

Ezekiel Elliott is scheduled to have a cap hit of $16.72 million in 2023.