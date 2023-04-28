Apu Nahasapeemapetilon has been one of the notable characters background characters on The Simpsons since 2017. Hank Azaria (who is white) voiced the character up until the release of the documentary, The Problem with Apu. The doc explored Hollywood’s portrayal of South Asians and a new voice actor has yet to reprise the role of Apu.

“I was afraid,” Azaria admitted on Kondabolu on NPR’s Code Switch podcast. “I was really freaked out. You’re a comedian. And some of your stuff is ‘gotcha.’ It has bite to it, as it should. It’s hilarious and it makes good points. But being on the other end of that really scared me. At the time, I didn’t feel safe to have the conversation privately, let alone recorded.”

Azaria expressed gratitude for “dragging and pushing” him into the conversation.

“It means a lot to hear you say that,” Kondabolu responded. “I know you’ve told me privately the impact that I’ve made, but to hear that publicly is a really big deal to me because one of the things that frustrated me after the film came out is that I was getting death threats.”

Kondabolu continued: “Initially it bothered me that you didn’t mention me because I had to deal with all this crap to get it there…There is a history of white folks talking about what they’ve learned and sharing the knowledge without giving credit to the people of color that actually got them there. Like, you put in the work and then you get never get credit for the work. And at the end of the day, I’m talking about this way more than I wanted to.”

The documentarian and comedian praised Azaria for his growth.

“And I know it’s a different experience for both of us, because for you it’s opened up all these new ideas and you’ve grown in incredible ways and I can see your excitement about the work you’re doing now. To me, this was old hat when I made the documentary. So it’s the double whammy of being stuck here without also getting props. So for you to say it now does mean a lot.”

Azaria does not appear in The Problem with Apu, which is a decision he regrets.

The Simpsons indirectly responded to the documentary which was not received well by fans.

The episode No Good Read Goes Unpunished which aired on April 8, 2018, Marge and Lisa Simpson allusively referred to the Apu controversy about the show’s problematic Kwik-E-Mart sales clerk.

Marge is seen reading to Lisa in an edited book of The Princess in the Garden. The book is made to be tailored to what would be acceptable and inoffensive in 2018.

“Well, what am I supposed to to?” Marge says.

“It’s hard to say,” Lisa responds. “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive, is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

“Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” Marge answers.

“If at all,” Lisa says.

In addition to the book and the dialogue between Marge and Lisa, a photo of Apu is seen on Lisa’s bedside table.

“Wow. ‘Politically Incorrect?,’ Kondabolu tweeted alongside the video of the scene of Marge and Lisa. “That’s the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked. Man, I really loved this show. This is sad.”

Listen to the full podcast episode below: