The Sims 4 will be free for everyone soon

The Sims 4 will soon become a free to download and keep game permanently for anyone on any platform The Sims 4 is on.

Electronic Arts and Maxis announced that The Sims 4 will become a free to download game on October 18, 2022. The game, which is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, has been out since 2014, but a vast number of gamers still play the game to this day. EA and Maxis are now trying to get everyone else who hasn’t gotten The Sims 4 yet to start doing so, presumably to lure them into a Sims 4 addiction that will eventually lead to them buying the many DLC that’s available for the game.

EA also seems to have a lot of other stuff lined up for The Sims 4, so don’t really expect that this move is any indication that they are going to be releasing The Sims 5 anytime soon. EA has made a lot of money from The Sims 4 for the many content packs that have been made available years after the game has launched. Even today, more than eight years since the game’s original release date, EA and Maxis continue to make new content packs for players to enjoy (and purchase).

When The Sims 4 launched, many critics decried the game’s seemingly held-back content, accusing EA of holding off a lot of content with the intent of releasing them later on as DLC. The Sims as a series has been releasing DLC content and expansion packs to flesh out The Sims experience ever since, but The Sims 4 pushed the envelope on just how many DLCs a game could have. A quick look at The Sims 4’s Steam Store page indicates that the game has almost 60 DLC – translating to over 7.5 DLC released every year since the game’s launch.