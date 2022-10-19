The Sims 5, codenamed Project Rene, is Now Under Development

Fans of The Sims series just got a small taste of what is to come for the new The Sims game, codenamed “Project Rene.” Read on to find out more about what was teased for The Sims 5.

During the most recent Behind The Sims Summit, EA’s VP for Franchise Creative Lyndsay Pearson made an appearance on stream to discuss “the future of The Sims innovation.” She then went on to announce the newest The Sims game, which is currently dubbed “Project Rene.” Although the game is still very early in development, the stream presented a small sneak peek of what to expect with the upcoming title.

The preview did not focus on the titular Sims, but gave us a glimpse of the new buy-and-build mode. The mode appears to contain elements from the Create-a-Style feature seen in The Sims 3, but Project Rene expands on this feature by allowing for even more customization. One example shown on stream is that players can customize different parts of a bed. This includes things like the frame, the baseboard, and the footboard. In another example, players can even adjust how the pillows are placed on a couch aside from choosing its colors and patterns. This opens up a lot of possibilities and will give players a lot more creative freedom in decorating their Sims’ homes.

In a separate blog post about the summit, EA said that this new buy-and-build mode includes multiplayer features. How this plays out fully has not yet been revealed. However, in the preview, one aspect of it showed that players will be able to share their creations with other players. Another gameplay aspect shown is that Project Rene will be available on multiple devices. The stream then previewed the game’s build mode being played across PC and mobile, with changes made in one platform being reflected on the other.

Towards the end of the preview, Pearson stressed that players have a big part to play in Project Rene’s journey, which is why the game was revealed so early in development. She then mentioned that the team will continue sharing updates about the game “over the next couple of years.”

