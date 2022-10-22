The Sparks’ hiring of Curt Miller is the first step in reigniting lost championship culture

The Los Angeles Sparks are not used to being in this position.

After making the postseason every year from 2012 to 2020, the Sparks past two seasons were marred by lack of offensive consistency, questionable decision-making on the sideline and off-court drama. They are hoping that comes to end in 2023 after bringing in former Connecticut Sun head coach/general manager Curt Miller as their new leader.

In many ways, the two sides needed each other.

Miller, a two-time Coach of the Year winner, had gotten his teams so close to the promised land in his seven years with the Sun. While going 16-17 in the postseason during his Connecticut tenure, Miller’s 2019 Sun team pushed an all-time Washington Mystics’ offense to five games in the Finals while challenging a star-studded Las Vegas Aces team during this year’s finals.

However, there are only so much emotional baggage an organization can carry on its back before it feels like a change in leadership is needed. The Next Hoops reported the split between Miller and the Sun was friendly and ultimately mutual. The rarity in professional sports of a head coach choosing to leave a team after going to the Finals doesn’t happen without one side (or both) feeling the need for a shakeup.

As for Los Angeles, the Sparks were in dire need of new leadership in the coaching box. Derek Fisher’s unsuccessful time in L.A. ended with him getting fired 12 games into the 2022 season. He was replaced by Fred Williams, who wasn’t able to steer the ship in the right direction and ultimately wasn’t retained. The Sparks also didn’t benefit from their down year since they traded away their 2023 first round pick in a deal to land former Atlanta Dream guard Chennedy Carter, who played only 16.4 minutes per game in 2022. Carter’s scant playing time was largely overshadowed by all-star Liz Cambage’s abrupt exit from the team in the middle of the season and underwhelming performance on the court.

With Miller coming into the fold, he will offer something Los Angeles hasn’t felt since franchise stalwarts Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray left the team two years ago: stability. He will also have flexibility to help build a new roster since the Sparks only have two guaranteed contracts signed through 2023. With $996,101 in cap space at their disposal, which could rise if they decide to jettison three of their non-guaranteed contracts, Miller and the Sparks’ next general manager can mold a fresh team identity together.

“I love to build,” Miller told the Los Angeles Times. “I look at what a lot of people will perceive as a hard rebuild. I look at it as an exciting time in L.A. that you can really create something special.”

That “something special” should be built around franchise cornerstone Nneka Ogwumike. Lost in the Sparks’ down year was Ogwumike’s masterful 2022 campaign. She finished the year averaging 18.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG and 1.7 SPG on the way to her being named the All-WNBA second team. Ogwumike scored 1.002 points per possession in the half court last year despite being the focal point of the defense’s game plan vs. the Sparks. That mark is staggering considering the fact the Sparks’ spacing wasn’t respected by opponents given their league-low 32% mark from three-point range.

Ogwumwike is an unrestricted free agent but said she wants to be a part of helping the franchise return to its winning ways.

“I would describe this season as living in a house you didn’t build,” told the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 14. “So next year we can build our house. I know the floor plan next year.”

Miller is still searching for his first WNBA championship while the Sparks are far removed from the rosters that made them contenders in the mid-2010s. The two sides’ decision to rekindle their relationship has a chance to be the move that will redirect Los Angeles to the championship runway it hasn’t touched down on since 2016. Depending on what they do this offseason, they might just land there.