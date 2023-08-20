The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is the latest in the genre of asymmetric multiplayer horror survival games but with a twist. Learn more about the game here as we discuss the details of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Release Date: August 18, 2023

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre release date for the PC through Steam and on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 on August 18, 2023. The game is developed by Gun Interactive and published by Sumo Nottingham.

Gameplay

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows similar gameplay tropes from the asymmetrical multiplayer games genre such as Gun Interactive's most recent game before this, Friday the 13th: The Game. The usual hunter vs. hunted dynamic is here, where players may be assigned the role of the survivor to survive, not die, and escape. Meanwhile, there will be a player that gets assigned the role of the iconic Leatherface with his bloody chainsaw, hunting down anyone trapped inside his home. There's a twist though that makes this game different from other games preceding it: Leatherface doesn't work alone. He has his entire family backing his insane bloodbath with other players assigned roles of other family members of the infamous house. That means more people are hunting the hunted. This, however, is balanced by giving the survivors multiple ways to escape and having fewer and less convoluted steps to take to leave the place alive.

Story

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows the rough story of the original film from the 70s. A group of unassuming teenagers have to work together to find a way to survive an onslaught and not get killed by a family of homicidal maniacs.

