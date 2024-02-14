Blackpink in your area!

The White Lotus' third season is adding Blackpink's Lisa as a cast member, Variety reported exclusively.

The K-Pop group member will make her acting debut using her given name, Lalisa Manibal. Like with all of the third season's casting, her role is still being kept under wraps. The Emmy-award winning show will start production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok, Thailand this month. The White Lotus' plot details are also being kept under wraps.

Blackpink's Lisa Manobal joins The White Lotus' ensemble cast

The ensemble cast includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

Manobal is the second member of Blackpink to make their acting debut in an HBO series. Jennie, who was credited as Jennie Ruby Jane, was in the short-lived drama The Idol, opposite Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, which had one season that premiered in June 2023.

Blackpink in your area…

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. They're one of the top-selling K-Pop groups in the world. The girl group debuted in August 2016 with their album Square One under YG Entertainment. Their single Boombayah went number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. It also set a record as the most-viewed debut music video by a Korean artist.

With their song Ddu-Du Ddu Du, they became the highest-charting K-Pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the first to enter and hit number one on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Blackpink also collaborated with Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Selena Gomez. The group decided to part ways with YG last month for their solo projects, but will remain with the company as the group Blackpink.

Manobal recently started her own company, Lloud Co. Her solo album released in 2021, Lalisa, earned her the honor of being the first female artist to sell 736,999 copies in its first week in South Korea. Lalisa and Money, singles from her album, were on Bilboard Global 200's top 10 chart. Money became the longest-charting song by a female K-Pop soloist on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart.

Manobal, was born Pranpriya Manobal in Buriram, Thailand. She's the most-followed K-Pop artist on Instagram, as well as the K-Pop solo artist with the most number of subscribers on YouTube. She was named as a cultural ambassador leader by the Thailand Ministry of Culture in October last year.

The third season of The White Lotus is filming in Thailand through HBO's partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, which will also sponsor the show's promotion. The show's two seasons have won a combined 15 Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Jennifer Coolidge and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Mike White, creator of The White Lotus, also serves as executive producer and director.