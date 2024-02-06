Filming on the award-winning series is resuming very soon.

Things are moving again for The White Lotus crew, as filming is set to begin again soon.

Actor Jason Isaacs opened up about it for Collider at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida.

Jason Isaacs reveals as much as he can about White Lotus season 3

First, though, he confirmed that, yes — he's definitely in the new season.

“I am in it,” Isaacs said after asking if anyone had seen the series. “If I say anything else, they take my kidney out through my ears. Very painful! So thanks!”

The White Lotus is filming in Thailand, so he was asked if he's ever been there.

“I've not been to Thailand before, and I got a text from the director saying, ‘Go and sit in the sauna and don't get out all day, and you'll be prepped for the shoot.' Thank you.”

When asked when he's heading out to the country, he said, “Two weeks.”

The answer seals the deal that shooting is to commence shortly. That means that production is happening, but it'll still be a while until it airs on HBO and Max.

If it's anything like prior seasons, as you probably know, we're in for a treat.

We know that Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey, is returning, according to PEOPLE. Also, HBO stated that Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetakul, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hooks, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood will all star in the award-winning series.

Unfortunately, Jennifer Coolidge won't likely return, considering her demise in Season Two. But hey — there are always flashbacks that she could be part of.

For now, we'll take Jason Isaacs's word that shooting for The White Lotus will begin soon, and, in the meantime, we'll be anxiously waiting for our dysfunctional vacation escape.