Them’s Fightin’ Herds Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Them’s Fightin’ Herds, a unique fighting game developed by Mane6 and initially released to Windows, Linux, and macOS is getting a console release. Read on to find out more about the game, its release date for consoles, its gameplay, and its story.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds Console Release Date: October 18, 2022

Them’s Fightin’ Herds is coming to the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4, the PlayStation 5, the Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X|S on October 18, 2022.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds gameplay

Them’s Fightin’ Herds is a fighting game. Players can take control of one of seven different characters to duke it out against AI or another player. The gameplay follows a four-button scheme, consisting of light, medium, and heavy attacks, as well as a magic attack that is unique for every character. The gameplay also features several fighting game elements that may be familiar to fighting game fans. This includes moves like launchers, cross-ups, and pushback.

The game’s story mode also features side-scrolling and top-down elements. This allows players to traverse the world and fully immerse themselves in the universe and story of Them’s Fightin’ Herds.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds story

The game takes place in the land of Fœnum. It is inhabited by four-legged, hooved mammals. In the past, the inhabitants of Fœnum used to live in fear of carnivorous animals known as the Predators. However, the Horned Prophet locked them away in a prison known as the Hold. This allowed the people of Fœnum to live in peace. Now, the Predators have managed to escape their imprisonment. To put an end to the threat once again, the different races of Fœnum each select a champion who must find an item known as the Prophet’s Key. These champions, known as “Key Seekers”, will battle each other for the right to seek out the key and seek out the Predators to lock them away once again.

Chapter One of the story mode is currently available. The remaining chapters will gradually be added to the game through updates. Each of the characters will get their separate chapters, detailing their stories and their quests to become Key Seekers.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds is getting physical and digital releases for the consoles it is coming to. Aside from a Standard Edition, there will be a Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game as well as four new DLC characters, new stages, and cosmetics.

