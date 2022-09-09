There is No Light Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Fight through a hostile world filled with bloodthirsty enemies to save your only family. Continue reading to learn more about There is No Light, it’s release date, gameplay, and story.

There is No Light Release Date: September 19, 2022

There is No Light will release on September 19, 2022 on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and the Humble Bundle store.

There is No Light Gameplay

There is No Light is a 2D, pixelated graphics, action role-playing game. Its main gameplay is like your typical hack-and-slash action RPGs, where the player fights enemies as he explores. The player has access to four main weapons, each with varying gameplay styles. For example, the player’s normal sword has a good balance of speed and damage. On the other hand, the huge greatsword he can switch to is slower but deals more damage. Each weapon can be upgraded via a massive skill tree. This lets the player tailor the weapons to fit their specific playstyle. Other than their weapons, the player can also dodge enemy attacks using a dash. This feature adds another layer of complexity to the game.

In between combat segments, the player can interact with various non-player characters. While interacting with them, the player can earn or lose Karma in the game’s Karma system. For example, if the player chooses dialogue options or actions that others don’t like, they can lose Karma. If they do the opposite, they will gain Karma. This Karma system and the dialogue options of the game serve to give the game a non-linear narrative, with various branches and endings. Because of this, players will always be able to experience something new in their next runs.

It is important to note that this game is very gory and bloody. The environment of this game may also contain imagery that some people might not be comfortable with. As such, care is required when trying this game out.

There is No Light Story

After a worldwide calamity wipes out most of the world’s population, the survivors head underground, where they build a new religious society. Their society, residing in a place called the Sanctuary, follows The Great Hand as its god. Every few years, The Great Hand descends upon Sanctuary, selects newborn children, and brings them outside of Sanctuary. You, the Hero, had your child chosen this year. Not happy with this, you embark on a journey to open the gates of Sanctuary, and rescue your child from The Great Hand.

