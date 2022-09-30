‘There’s a lot of s*** that was inaccurate’: Kevin Durant’s NSFW rant on moving past trade request

Kevin Durant is tired of addressing his offseason trade request saga. The Brooklyn Nets superstar shared a brutally honest message on Friday in reference to the various rumors that followed him all summer, per Nick Friedell.

“Can we move on past that at some point? I know it’s an interesting story,” Kevin Durant said. “I know that it took up most of the offseason and drama sells, I get that, but I didn’t miss any games, I didn’t miss any practices, I’m still here. There’s a lot of sh** that was inaccurate but it’s like I don’t want to go through it right now. We don’t got that much time right now.”

Only the Nets, Kevin Durant, and those close to the situation know exactly what went on during the offseason. But he does not want to discuss any inaccuracies that occurred right now. However, KD did not rule out the prospect of addressing them at a later date.

In Summary, Kevin Durant requested a trade that never came to fruition. There was no shortage of other storylines along the way. In the end, as Durant stated, he is back with the team and did not miss any games or practices. The Nets are a loaded team with plenty of star-power. But they do have question marks and concerns.

Nevertheless, Kevin Durant is clearly prepared to move past the drama and lead this team to a deep playoff run. Brooklyn will be a serious contender during the 2022-2023 campaign if they can stay out of their own way.