3 reasons Nets’ Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames

The Brooklyn Nets feature arguably the most talent in the NBA. Their trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons has the potential to lead the team to an NBA Finals victory. But can they realistically come together and find a way to win? Between drama and various storylines, the Nets big 3 has plenty of concerns heading into the 2022-2023 season. As a result, there are 3 main reasons why the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames.

Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons fit

Ben Simmons is expected to play in the post this year. People take one look at his massive frame and assume he will be a natural fit in the post with Kyrie Irving running the point. Despite standing 6’10, Simmons is a point guard by nature. He excels at distributing the ball, finding the open man, and even playing perimeter defense.

But with Simmons likely to change his position, it will be interesting to see how he fits on this team. Additionally, Simmons has not played in over a year. The Nets believe in his talent, but there are question marks regarding his fit on the court alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving chemistry, unpredictability

Do we really know how well Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant can play with one another?

Individually, they are two of the most talented players at their positions. Kyrie Irving features elite handles, is a strong distributor, and can hit from long-range. Meanwhile, KD is arguably the best pure scorer in the game from the forward position. He’s also not a bad passer or ball-handler.

But if one thing goes wrong, who’s to say one of them won’t ask for a trade? Durant and Irving are two of the more unpredictable personalities in the league. Both players were expected to be headed elsewhere this offseason, but the Nets were able to salvage their situation. But KD and Irving have not exactly demonstrated loyalty in the past.

Again, they are both two of the best players in the NBA. But this dynamic duo is uncertain to say the least.

Nets’ future

Even if things work out in Brooklyn this season, Kyrie Irving very well may leave in free agency bringing an early end to this star-studded trio.

His uncertain future could lead to potential trade requests from Kevin Durant and/or Ben Simmons as well. Durant and Simmons have multiple years on their deals, but this isn’t a core of players built to last for the long run.

Nets fans will argue that if the team finds success, Irving may be willing to remain in Brooklyn. And that is a possibility. This is Kyrie Irving we are discussing, and only he knows what the future holds. This is the same player who was facing retirement rumors this offseason.

In the end, the Nets did a good job of building a talented team. They went out and pursued superstars that they felt could work together. It has not panned out so far and that is not all their fault, given that Simmons didn’t play last season and Irving faced vaccine mandates for most of last year.

Kevin Durant has been the most consistent star and he asked for a trade this summer. Although things worked out for the Nets in the end, one has to wonder how content he truly is in Brooklyn.

I love the star-power on this team, but it is unfortunately destined to go up in flames.