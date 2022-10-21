‘There’s no bad blood’: Donovan Mitchell slams media for ‘overblown beef’ with Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell got brutally honest on his relationship with former Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert on JJ Redick’s podcast.

“How would we handle being in the bubble together?” Mitchell said in reference to when rumors of a rocky relationship with Gobert emerged. “To be honest with you, our relationship got better after Covid. Because I understood what the h*ll he was taking about…our relationship grew after the Covid situation. We got better on the floor, we got better as a team.”

Media narratives have spread rumors of tension between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the past couple of years. But the two stuck it out in Utah and played well alongside each other despite the outside noise.

“Him and I, I think it was blown way out of proportion,” Mitchell added.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were both traded this past offseason from the Jazz. Gobert joined Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota with the Timberwolves while Mitchell was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell has already taken to Cleveland and is excited to be the with the Cavaliers. He is looking to lead the Cavs during the 2022-2023 season.

But there is no question that the Jazz featured championship potential with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert leading the charge. Their postseason shortcomings left Utah fans feeling underwhelmed.

Nevertheless, Donovan Mitchell emerged as a superstar in Utah and did all he could to help the team succeed. Both Mitchell and Gobert will look to find success with their new teams following their offseason trades.