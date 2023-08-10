The Atlanta Hawks have become a bit of an afterthought on the 2023 NBA offseason landscape despite a solid 2023 season. Trae Young has appeared in his usual assortment of offseason videos and open gym games, knocking down jump shots from impossible distances as per usual.

Now, the Hawks are hoping that the team can quietly improve in time to become a darkhorse title contender for the 2023-2024 season.

Young must improve one major aspect of his game according to an ESPN Insider in time for the season. The departure of John Collins means that other members of the team must step up.

Recently, NBA analyst and former league star Gilbert Arenas chimed in on Young's legacy so far, specifically his incredible 2021 first round series against the New York Knicks.

One of Young's best games in that series included scoring 18 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter. He followed it up with another incredible series against the Milwaukee Bucks that placed him in elite company with Nikola Jokic in 2023.

Every player in NBA playoff history to average at least 28 points and 9.5 assists in a run that lasted 2 or more rounds: • 2021 Trae Young

• 2023 Nikola Jokic How quickly they forget. pic.twitter.com/Qhor52c1o4 — 𝐇 𝐨 𝐨 𝐩 𝐕 𝐞 𝐧 𝐮 𝐞 (@KGsGOAT) August 8, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Arenas compared Young's postseason and the ongoing ‘disrespect' of the Hawks star to Mavs forward Luka Doncic. He believes that Young hasn't gotten enough credit for his clutch play over the years, especially in the postseason on undermanned Hawks teams.

Young's performances at Madison Square Garden are among the greatest in recent NBA history. Arenas believes too many fans have already forgotten.

Gilbert Arenas respects what Trae did vs. the Knicks in 2021 🗽🫡 pic.twitter.com/B97Rp5CxHu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 10, 2023

Young hasn't won a championship yet, but he's already one of the top ten players in Atlanta Hawks history according to one recent ranking. With improved defense, he can become a legend in Atlanta.

If Young and the Hawks are to continue their ascent in the East, it will take more than recognition from Arenas, Knicks fans, or anyone else. The team simply must perform better, and it starts every player on the roster, not just Trae Young.