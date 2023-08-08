Stability is a word that has been hard to come by when discussing the Atlanta Hawks. They are a franchise that always seems to be on the cusp of something special, yet they've failed to break through and truly establish themselves as a real championship threat in the Eastern Conference through the years.

The 2014-15 season seemed like the best chance for the Hawks to prove what they were capable of and make the NBA Finals for the first time since moving to Atlanta in 1968. They held the best record in the East, they had plenty of depth and they were one of the all-around most efficient teams in the entire league. This did not matter in the Eastern Conference Finals though, as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers swept them in four games. Atlanta spiraled down hill after this series, losing more and more games every year while also making a coaching change with Lloyd Pierce taking over for Mike Budenholzer.

Three consecutive seasons without eclipsing 29 wins led to the 2020-21 season, a year in which this franchise got back to the playoffs and made a run to the conference finals once more. Again, depth and offensive firepower carried the Hawks within inches of the NBA Finals. Lack of size and injuries resulted in them meeting their demise, though, as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Lloyd Pierce was then replaced on the sideline by Nate McMillan, who has since been replaced by Quin Snyder.

The Hawks now find themselves in the midst of another decline, searching for ways to quickly change their recent misfortunes.

Compared to other teams around the league, this offseason hasn't been too eventful for this franchise. Other than inking Dejounte Murray to a four-year, $120 million extension and other than signing veteran Wesley Matthews to a one-year deal, the Hawks' big move involved them trading former first-round pick John Collins to the Utah Jazz. The need to get out of the $78.5 million remaining on Collins' contract was essential in the mind's of those running the organization, which is why Atlanta dumped him in Utah for Rudy Gay, who was waived, and a future second-round pick.

Collins, a player who had been rumored to be on the trade block for years and actually had some suitors ahead of the trade deadline this past season, brought virtually zero value back to Atlanta. Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Hawks are wanting to not only get back to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, but advance past the first-round and prove that they can contend against the best of the best in the conference.

In order to do so, others outside of Murray and Trae Young will need to step up, specifically in terms of replacing Collins at the power forward position.

Who will replace Collins?

Ahead of the trade deadline last season, the Hawks made a move to acquire Saddiq Bey from the Detroit Pistons. A scoring weapon out on the wing who has shown flashes of his three-point shooting potential, Bey is expected to hold a key role that will likely be in Atlanta' starting unit to begin the 2023-24 season.

Both he and De'Andre Hunter can play either forward position and it would make sense for Bey to see his role increase, especially with Quin Snyder having a full offseason to work with this team. When he was with the Jazz, Snyder valued three-point shooting on the wing and during the 2020-21 season, perimeter shooting led Utah to having the best record in the Western Conference.

It is not hard to believe that the Hawks' new coach will look to instill much of the success he found with the Jazz into the principles this team follows. Three-point shooting has been and will continue to be a point of emphasis for the Hawks, hence why Bey will be a key secondary contributor next to the team's All-Star backcourt.

Bey is not the only forward on this team's roster that is expected to see his role increase in light of Collins' departure. Drafted 20th overall in 2021, Jalen Johnson is heading into his third season with the Hawks and is still just 21 years old. An athletic, lengthy forward who has spent most of his time in the league working on his craft, Johnson is definitely next in line to see his minutes increase.

Just this past season, Johnson saw more and more playing time as the season went along and since Snyder's arrival, the young forward has become a consistent part of the team's rotations. Many within the organization have been impressed with his growth in such a short time, sources told ClutchPoints, and there is a real belief that he could become the team's starting power forward at some point in the next year.

“Jalen is a versatile player that can do a lot. He can handle the ball a little bit, he's big, he's physical and his athleticism definitely stands out,” a team source who was granted anonymity to speak freely told ClutchPoints. “His ability to drive downhill and get to the rim and finish is very special. Obviously JJ is still developing his jump shot, but he definitely has the confidence to score from anywhere. Versatility is something every team looks for nowadays and he certainly fits the mold of being a unique player who can guard multiple positions while being explosive around the rim on the opposite side of the floor.”

Size, athleticism and a knack for finishing around the hoop are the three things that stand out about Johnson's potential in Atlanta's frontcourt. Not to mention, he really showcased his abilities to run the floor in transition this past year. With Young and Murray both having the ability to push the pace of play, Johnson should continue to find success running the floor as a hybrid option for the Hawks.

Mouhamed Gueye is another intriguing name to bring up in these conversations despite Atlanta adding him in the second-round of this year's draft. While he's not expected to be a part of the team's main rotation right away, Gueye possesses impressive length at the power forward position and he has a high understanding for where to be on both ends of the floor. In Summer League, Gueye was very active on both ends of the floor, especially contesting and attempting to block his opponent's shots. It will take time, but the second-round pick could eventually find himself as a key bench contributor in Atlanta.

Clint Capela's future and Atlanta's frontcourt

The Hawks have been involved in quite a few rumors since trading Collins to the Jazz. Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam is a player Atlanta has been pursuing for weeks leading back to the start of free agency, yet no progress has been made on that front. In fact, sources say Toronto has not readily made Siakam available and they have not shown a lot of willingness to negotiate a deal at this time.

The need to make adjustments in their frontcourt seems very apparent for the Hawks this offseason. They moved Collins, Siakam has been on their radar and Clint Capela is a veteran center that has heard his name come up in trade rumors recently. This summer, the big man market as a whole has been very quiet and very few teams have been looking to make adjustments at the center position.

The Dallas Mavericks, however, have been active in terms of looking to add an established name at the center spot, which is why Capela has been linked to them. He is certainly not off-limits in trade discussions this offseason, but the Hawks are not expected to move the veteran unless they can bring in an impactful talent either out on the wing or in the frontcourt. Hence, a deal that brings Siakam to Atlanta could result in Capela being traded.

With this said, Capela has become slightly expendable because of the emergence of recent first-round pick Onyeka Okongwu. Like Bey, Okongwu is heading into his fourth season in the league and is eligible to see a contract extension off of his current rookie deal. It's likely at this time that he will become a restricted free agent next summer.

Each season that he has been with the Hawks, Okongwu has grown more comfortable not only as an offensive talent in pick-and-roll sets, but also as a primary rim-protector and defender. In fact, he has grown into a better defensive option in the frontcourt than Capela has been over the last three seasons. With the ability to be a double-double threat given that he is a strong rebounding threat as well, it is clear to see why Okongwu is the future of the Hawks' frontcourt.

As things stand right now, it is hard to claim that the Hawks have what it takes to be a contending team in the Eastern Conference. They are no doubt a group to watch and one that has potential, but the holes that lie at the power forward position and on their bench much be filled before claims can be made about their immediate future.

The 2023-24 season will be an important one for this franchise and there will be more changes made following Collins' departure this offseason. When these changes will occur and who will remain with the team are the two centric questions revolving around the Hawks entering the new league year.