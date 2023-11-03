Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was the captivating conclusion to a stellar film series, but did you catch all the hidden gems?

The epic conclusion to the Harry Potter film series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2,” is a treasure trove of hidden details, Easter eggs, and behind-the-scenes facts. In this article, we'll delve into eight elements that even the most dedicated Potterheads might have missed or are unaware of. From nods to earlier films to improvised moments, the magic of this cinematic conclusion runs deeper than you might think.

The Room of Requirement's Nostalgic Props

The Room of Requirement, introduced in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” plays a pivotal role in the final film, housing the diadem of Ravenclaw, a horcrux. As Harry, Ron, and Hermione attempt to locate the diadem, they are pursued by Draco, Blaise, and Goyle, who unleash the destructive fiendfyre.

During their escape, keen-eyed viewers can spot several references to the earlier “Harry Potter” movies. Notably, the room is adorned with props and objects that harken back to the first few films. Among these items are the chess pieces featured in “The Sorcerer's Stone” and Gilderoy Lockhart's infamous cornish pixies from “The Chamber of Secrets.” The room is a treasure trove of nostalgia for fans who appreciate these subtle callbacks.

Bellatrix's Loyal Position

Observant viewers of the “Harry Potter” films may have noticed a consistent detail in scenes featuring Helena Bonham Carter's Bellatrix and Ralph Fiennes' Voldemort. Bellatrix consistently positions herself on Voldemort's right-hand side. In wizarding lore, this placement signifies the position of the most loyal and trusted follower. Bellatrix's choice to stand on Voldemort's right reinforces her unwavering loyalty to the Dark Lord.

Snape's Personal Address

Severus Snape's relationship with Harry is a complex and multifaceted one, marked by love and hatred. While Snape's true motivations are revealed in “The Deathly Hallows — Part 2” through his memories in the Pensieve, for the majority of the series, Snape maintains a distant and somewhat hostile demeanor towards Harry. He consistently refers to Harry as Potter or Mr. Potter.

However, in a poignant and revealing moment during his final scene, as Snape lies dying, he addresses Harry by his first name for the first and only time. In a heart-wrenching revelation, he tells Harry that he possesses his mother's eyes, a detail laden with emotional weight.

210,000 Gold Coins for a Cursed Vault

One of the film's most visually stunning sequences occurs when Harry, Ron, and Hermione infiltrate Gringotts bank to locate a Horcrux. The trio eventually gains access to Bellatrix's vault, but a curse is triggered, multiplying any objects touched, according to Insider. This leads to an abundance of multiplying cups, jewels, and coins.

The props department faced the monumental task of creating an astonishing 210,000 gold coins for this specific scene alone. The attention to detail and the sheer scale of the production in “The Deathly Hallows — Part 2” is a testament to the dedication of the creative team behind the film.

An Improvised Hug from Voldemort

Voldemort, the primary antagonist in the “Harry Potter” franchise, is not typically associated with displays of affection or warmth. However, one surprising moment in the film's climax features an improvised hug between Voldemort and Draco Malfoy.

Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco, later revealed that the hug was not scripted. Instead, Ralph Fiennes, in character as Voldemort, spontaneously initiated the hug during filming. Felton described the experience as “terrifying” and “strange,” highlighting the unexpected nature of the moment. Draco's awkward reaction to Voldemort's hug was an entirely genuine response.

Flashback Fights and Recurring Enemies

The climactic Battle of Hogwarts is a dramatic sequence in which Harry, Ron, Hermione, and their allies face off against various dark creatures and adversaries. Interestingly, the enemies they confront in this battle are reminiscent of those encountered in the first three films of the series.

In “The Sorcerer's Stone,” Harry and Ron saved Hermione from a cave troll in the girls' bathroom. “The Chamber of Secrets” saw Harry and Ron combating Aragog and his acromantula colony. Finally, “The Prisoner of Azkaban” presented the trio with a werewolf (Remus Lupin) and a horde of dementors. The Battle of Hogwarts serves as a reflection of their earlier encounters, illustrating how the characters have grown and developed over the course of the series.

Draco's Wife Portrayed by Tom Felton's Girlfriend

The epilogue of “The Deathly Hallows — Part 2” provides a glimpse into the future, showing Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny, and Draco as adults with families of their own. Notably, Tom Felton's real-life girlfriend portrayed Draco's wife in this closing scene.

Felton confirmed this casting choice, sharing that his girlfriend was initially hesitant but ultimately agreed to participate in the filming. The scenes at King's Cross railway station were a unique and exciting opportunity for the couple to work together on the set of the beloved franchise.

Snape's Altered Death Location

In the original “Harry Potter” books, Severus Snape meets his demise in the Shrieking Shack. This location holds significant historical significance for Snape, as it was the site where he was nearly killed by Remus Lupin as a werewolf during his school days. Additionally, as a teacher, Snape confronted Harry, Ron, and Hermione along with Remus and Sirius Black in the shack, leading to dramatic events.

Despite this established setting in the source material, the film adaptation of Snape's death takes place in a different location. With J.K. Rowling's approval, the art director opted for a more dramatic atmosphere, choosing to depict Snape's final moments outside the confines of a conventional interior setting.

The final installment of the “Harry Potter” film series is rich with intricacies and hidden details, offering fans a deeper understanding of the characters and the creative process behind the production. These eight hidden gems serve as a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship and storytelling prowess that have made the series a beloved cultural phenomenon.