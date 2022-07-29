Thirsty Suitors Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details

Send exes to the shadow realm in a stylish, story-driven adventure with turn-based battles. Here is when the Thirsty Suitors release date.

Thirsty Suitors Release Date: TBA

Thirsty Suitors is coming soon to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. The game currently has a demo on Steam.

Story

Thirsty Suitors is a new upcoming game developed by Outerloop Games and to be published by the eccentric Annapurna Interactive. In the game, players take control of Jala, a young woman with South Asian roots returning to her hometown in Washington to attend her sister’s wedding.. Going back to her hometown also means having to face her past, facing her exes, and dealing with them for the closure that they never got when they were younger. In this stylish, story-driven turn-based RPG adventure, players will cook, skate, and deal with difficult people like Jala’s parents, her exes, and her former friends, as she tries to fix all her relationships from the past right before her sister’s wedding.

Gameplay

In the first thirty minutes of the game that’s made available in the game’s demo, players start the game grinding in a dream-like stage as Jala answers a quiz on the dating app “Thirstsona.” In the quiz, you’ll be asked to answer multiple choice-type questions that will define Jala’s personality for the rest of the game, affecting her stats and skills in battle, as well as the narrative that will unfold by the time Jala arrives back in her hometown.

Once back, players can do a bit of exploration, traversing the terrain with their skateboard, meeting NPCs, and listening to conversations.

Meeting Jala’s exes are like going into RPG battles in this game. Remember Scott Pilgrim vs. The World? It’s like that, except your exes aren’t all evil, and it’s a story of reconciliation rather than a tournament on who gets to keep the girl. After a short conversation, battles start, where you take turns with your ex. The exes have a thirst level, which defines the ex’s ferocity in battle. The turn-based battles are complemented by rhythm-based button inputs with some abilities like something you’d find in Super Mario RPG. The combat is something you’d have seen in other games before, so it’ll be familiar enough. It’s mostly in the presentation and the game’s premise that would be different.

Jala’s exes are the game’s bosses, and random suitors also show up elsewhere in the game in the form of your regular battles. Talk about Jala being a heartthrob.

Outside of battle, Jala can also cook to impress her parents and to repair broken relationships in action-packed cooking segments, with food from South Asian cultures featured prominently.

Thirsty Suitors’ strongest suit is its humor, silliness, and the way it doesn’t take itself too seriously. In a way, the game not taking itself too seriously is a reflection of how many of the game’s inspirations come from the experiences of the developers. Maybe to make their mistakes feel less painful, that’s something they’d have to do. But it’s actually what makes this game better, the silliness allowing it to get serious every now and then to drive the point it’s trying to make. Had this been serious all throughout, then the game wouldn’t work as intended.

Thirsty Suitors will be coming out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime this year.