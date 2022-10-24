For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the World Series. The Phillies reserved their seats in the grandest stage of baseball after taking care of business Sunday in Game 5 of the National League Series Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies beat San Diego, 4-3, to take the series win — four games to one — and the tickets to the 2022 World Series, where they will either meet the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees.

The playoff success of the Phillies is a product of a collective effort by their players, but oufielder Kyle Schwarber was certainly a standout. Schwarber was obviously thrilled after Philadelphia eliminated the Padres.

“This team is beautiful… it’s not about anything else except for us and trying to get a win at the end of the day,” Schwarber said in a postgame interview, per FOX Sports.

"This team is beautiful… it's not about anything else except for us and trying to get a win at the end of the day." 🗣️ A former World Series champion himself, @kschwarb12 spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about this @Phillies team. pic.twitter.com/9U3r5w4A1d — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2022

Schwarber played like a man possessed in the NLCS. He went 6-for-15 with three home runs and four RBI. He also drew six walks against three strikeouts. Overall in the series, he slashed .400/.571/1.000, and together with Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins, led the Phillies’ offense against San Diego’s pitching.

Hoskins put the Phillies ahead early in Game 5 of the NLCS with a two-run home run that also drove Schwarber to the plate. The Padres would respond with three unanswered runs in the following innings before Harper put on his cape and put the Phillies ahead for good with a two-run homer in the eighth inning.