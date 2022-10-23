NLCS Odds: Padres vs. Phillies Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to seal their ticket to the World Series as they face the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series and deliver a Padres-Phillies Game 5 prediction and pick.

The Phillies won 10-6 in Game 4 of the NLCS and are one win away from making a return to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Now, they look to finish the Padres in front of their faithful fans in Philadelphia. Can they get the job done?

It did not start well for the Phillies as Manny Machado swung the first pitch he saw, lofting it to left field for a solo home run. Moreover, it was Machado’s fourth of the playoffs, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Padres tacked on three more to provide themselves with a 4-0 lead entering the bottom half of the first inning. Then, the Phillies struck back when Rhys Hoskins hammered a laser into deep left field for a two-run bomb. It was his third of the postseason, cutting the deficit to 4-2 and getting the Phillies on the board. Next, Bryce Harper doubled to trim it to 4-3.

It was a 4-4 game in the fourth inning when Juan Soto came to the plate with a runner on. Then, Soto lifted a blast to right field for a two-run shot. It was his first of the playoffs, giving the Padres a 6-4 advantage. However, the Phillies struck back, and Hoskins hooked it to deep left field for a two-run blast. It was his second of the game, and fourth of the playoffs, tying the game at 6-6. Next, Harper doubled to give the Phillies a 7-6 lead. Nick Castellanos singled to center to give the Phillies an 8-6 lead. Later, Kyle Schwarber blasted a monster shot into the trees in center field for his third home run of the playoffs, giving Philadelphia more insurance. Finally, J.T. Realmuto joined the party with a solo blast to left field.

Yu Darvish takes the mound for the Padres today. Darvish is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in these playoffs. Ultimately, he has pitched well throughout these playoffs, having gone seven innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in a loss in Game 1.

Zack Wheeler returns to try and put the Phillies into the World Series. Likewise, he is 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA throughout these playoffs. Wheeler tossed seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out eight in Game 1.

Here are the Padres-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Phillies Game 5 Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-192)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres finally figured out their offense. Conversely, their pitching finally fell apart. Mike Clevinger could not get out of the first inning, allowing three earned runs on three hits while walking one. Sean Manaea delivered a forgettable performance, allowing five earned runs on four hits while walking two.

Soto went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, while Machado went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Also, Josh Bell went 1 for 4 with one run, while Jake Cronenworth went 1 for 3. The Padres must keep the relentless offense going today to have a chance to prevent elimination. Ultimately, they had a good day on offense.

The Padres will cover the spread if Darvish pitches well. Also, the bullpen must hold the fort today while the offense must keep the performance up at the plate.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies won last night despite a dreadful performance from the pitching staff. Regardless, Philadelphia pulled out the win thanks to a spectacular offense.

Schwarber went 2 for 4 with a home run and three runs. Additionally, Hoskins went 2 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs. Realmuto went 1 for 2 with three runs and walked twice. Significantly, Harper went 2 for 4 with two doubles and a run. Castellanos went 2 for 4. Ultimately, the Phillies bashed four home runs.

The Phillies will cover the spread if their hitters can continue to bash the baseball. Also, Wheeler must continue to wheel and deal at the plate and fool San Diego hitters into chasing bad pitches.

Final Padres-Phillies Game 5 Prediction & Pick

The Phillies are on fire right now and look to seal their ticket to the World Series. Consequently, they have the better offense and a starting pitcher that is on fire throughout the playoffs. Wheeler seals the deal today, and the Phillies will advance to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after dispatching the Padres in front of a gracious crowd at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Final Padres-Phillies Game 5 Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+158)