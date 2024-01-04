The national title matchup between Michigan and Washington is going to be a good one.

The College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Day did not disappoint. College football fans across the country got to watch two incredible football games, and now, the national title game is set as #1 Michigan footballwill take on #2 Washington football on Monday in Houston, Texas. The Wolverines took down Alabama in the Rose Bowl semifinal, and the Huskies outlasted Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan and Washington are the top two teams in the country, they are the two undefeated teams, and now they will battle it out in the national title game.

Before we get into the national title matchup, let's talk about the incredible games that we saw on New Year's Day. First, let's talk about the Rose Bowl. The Granddaddy of 'em all. This is the most storied game in all of college football, and another chapter was etched into its rich history on Monday. The game was really a tale of two halves, and then Michigan football came in and dominated in overtime. The Wolverines led 13-10 at halftime, but it should've been more. Michigan absolutely dominated the Crimson Tide in the first half, but they kept them in the game with mistakes.

First there was the muffed punt by Semaj Morgan that led to the first Alabama touchdown, and that was right after a great possession by the Michigan defense. Alabama didn't have to go far to get their first score. After that, the Wolverines put up two very impressive scoring drives, and the Crimson Tide did just about nothing on offense as Jalen Milroe was sacked five (!!!) times in the first half alone. It should have been 14-3 at halftime, as Michigan also had a bad snap on their second touchdown that led to a failed PAT.

Alabama responded well and played much better in the second half, especially on defense. However, the Michigan defense continued to make big plays and get stops, which gave their offense the opportunity to tie the game late and send it to overtime. The Wolverines could smell blood, and they were dominant in OT. The offense scored with ease, and the defense continued to shutdown Milroe and the Crimson Tide, and now they are heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Washington football won a thriller as well. The game was tied at halftime, but the Huskies really started to impose their will in the second half. It was clear the entire game, especially in that second half, that Washington was the better team, and Texas looked dead in the water in the late stages of the game. However, a couple big plays completely turned the tide, and the Longhorns found themselves with a chance to erase a 13-point fourth quarter deficit. They got down into the red zone with a chance to win it with a touchdown, but the Washington defense stepped up and got the stop to seal the win.

Now, Michigan football and Washington football will meet in the national title game, and it should be a terrific matchup. At this point, it clearly seems like these are the best two teams in college football, and Monday's clash will decide who is truly the best team in the nation. It's going to be a great game, and here are three reasons why the Huskies can come out victorious in Houston.

Michael Penix Jr.

One big advantage that Washington football has over Michigan football in this one is that Michael Penix Jr. is the best quarterback in the country. No, he didn't win the Heisman, but he also didn't have all of his big performances against Georgia State and not show up in the games that mattered the most. Penix Jr. is the best quarterback in college football this season. If there is one defense that can stop him, it's Michigan, but the Wolverines haven't faced a QB like this yet this season. Who knows if they will be able to keep up. If Penix Jr. has another game like he had in the Sugar Bowl, this will be a tough one for the Wolverines to win.

Rome Odunze

Not only does Washington have the best QB in college football, but they also have arguably the best wide receiver in college football as well. The Wolverines do have experience going up against a receiver of this caliber, however, as they had to slow down Marvin Harrison Jr. when they played Ohio State. The Wolverines did a pretty good job keeping him in check, but Harrison Jr. did still have a good game, and he didn't have a QB that is close to being on the same level as Penix Jr. This Washington team has quite the duo, and Michigan better have a good plan in place to stop it, or they could be in trouble.

Offensive line

The Washington offensive line won the Joe Moore Award this season for the best offensive line in college football. The team that won the award the previous two seasons is Michigan, and they were hoping to get a third in a row this year. The Wolverines d-line will be hungry to prove a point and show that their friends on the other side of the ball were the more deserving unit. This is going to be a huge matchup in the game. If the Wolverines are going to slow down Penix Jr. and this offense, they are going to have to get a lot of pressure, just like they were able to do against Alabama. If Washington continues to give Penix Jr. a lot of time to throw, this offense is going to be able to be successful.

The national title game is going to be a good one, and it is just a few days away. Michigan and Washington will kick things off on Monday at 7:30 ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Wolverines are currently favored by 4.5 points.