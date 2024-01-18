Jayden Maiava is transferring from UNLV to USC football.

The USC football team had an interesting season in 2023. Lincoln Riley immediately made the Trojans a contender in 2022 as the team was just one win away from a Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff berth, but a loss in the Pac-12 title game derailed those hopes. USC returned much of their explosive offense from that season, including Heisman winner Caleb Williams, and most people were expecting the Trojans to win the Pac-12 title and make the College Football Playoff in 2023. That did not happen. USC had an abysmal campaign in 2023 as they finished the regular season 7-5, but they did end on a high note in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville to get to 8-5.

USC football needs to have a better season in 2024. Lincoln Riley might be in trouble if they don't. One thing to pay attention to for the Trojans is the fact that their schedule will be much tougher next season as they are making the move to the Big Ten. Another thing to pay attention to is the quarterback position. Obviously, USC had Heisman winner Caleb Williams as their starting QB this season, so Malachi Nelson was the backup, but most people expected Nelson to get the starting job next season. Williams is heading to the pros and he is expected to be the the top overall pick in the NFL Draft this spring, so the starting job at USC will be available next season. Everyone expected it to be Nelson, but he decided to transfer to Boise State.

Malachi Nelson has had an interesting path to get to where he is now with Boise State football. Nelson was part of the 2023 recruiting class as that is when he graduated high school, and he was the top overall prospect in that recruiting class. Not just the top quarterback, but the #1 overall player in the entire country. He could've gone anywhere that he wanted, and he chose to take his talents to USC football. Now, he is with the Broncos, and that really makes the QB job wide open.

The USC football QB job will likely come down to a battle between Miller Moss and UNLV football transfer Jayden Maiava. Moss got the start in the Holiday Bowl and threw six touchdown passes, and Maiava threw for over 3,000 yards for the Rebels as a freshman. It's going to be interesting to see who comes out on top, and here are three predictions for Maiava's career with the Trojans.

Jayden Maiava will not win the QB job next year

After the Holiday Bowl, Lincoln Riley said that Miller Moss might've scared away any transfer QBs with his performance. Jayden Maiava still decided to come, but he should be a little frightened. Moss showed in that game that he is ready to be the starting QB for the Trojans. He had a flawless performance, and while he hasn't been the starter yet, his experience with USC might be more valuable than Maiava's with UNLV. Miller Moss will be the guy next year.

Jayden Maiava will eventually win the starting the job

If Moss does win the job, he will have it for at least one year, but Maiava's time will come. Whether it's during his junior season or his senior season, he will eventually be the starting QB for the USC Trojans, unless he decides that he wants to hit the transfer portal again. Expect him to be the QB his junior season, though.

Jayden Maiava will have a 3,500 yard passing season

One thing that Lincoln Riley always has is an explosive offense, and that isn't going to change. When Maiava does get his time to be the starting QB for USC, he is going to be surrounded with weapons, and his coaches are going to let him sling the ball around a bit. He already passed for over 3,000 yards in the UNLV offense, and he will be able to top that and get over 3,500 yards when he is running the USC offense.