Kentucky basketball’s Cason Wallace is an interesting NBA Draft prospect. He features no shortage of potential, but offers a defensive-first type of game. As a result, there’s a chance he could just be a role player in the NBA, or he may emerge as a dual-threat superstar with offensive prowess to compliment his superb defense. Given Wallace’s upside, the Oklahoma City Thunder must consider selecting him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Let’s take a look at three reasons Cason Wallace makes sense for OKC.

Thunder could use guard depth

The Thunder would benefit from adding guard depth. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is obviously a superstar point guard, while Josh Giddey is a solid shooting guard. Behind Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey though, OKC lacks much guard depth.

Giddey also stands 6’8, so the Thunder could implement a small-ball lineup of sorts with Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, and Wallace all on the court. It would be an exciting trio, as Wallace’s defense would compliment Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey’s offensive approach. Even if Wallace were to come off the bench, his hustle and style of play would lead to a boost for the Thunder.

After selecting Chet Holmgren a season ago, the Thunder don’t need to target a future star scorer. Between Shai, Giddey, and Holmgren, this Thunder team will be able to find the bottom of the net on a consistent basis. Cason Wallace would help to balance out the roster while providing important depth.

Cason Wallace’s skillset

Cason Wallace is known for his defense and hustle. He disrupts opponents off the ball and can also cause havoc while guarding the ball. Overall, some talent evaluators have even regarded Wallace as an elite-level defender. That is something that will certainly not go overlooked.

However, does Wallace offer offensive upside? Yes.

He features the ability to create his own shot. The Thunder could implement him as a steady scoring option either with the first or second unit. Wallace is a decent three-point threat who is able to create his own shot if necessary as mentioned earlier. Additionally, he can finish at the rim.

Wallace likely won’t become a high-volume scorer, but he’s going to have games where he drops 25-30 points.

Wallace’s versatility is what makes him so exciting. If the offense is consistent, Wallace could become a superstar and ultimately a steal for the Thunder at No. 12 overall.

Best remaining player

Finally, the reason Cason Wallace makes sense for the Thunder is he may be the all-around best remaining player. Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Brandon Miller are the highest-regarded prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft. That said, there’s plenty of talent to go around.

There will be plenty of interesting options for OKC at No. 12 overall. If Wallace is already taken, which is a possibility, they won’t have a difficult time finding other stars. If he’s available though, there’s a strong chance he will be the best remaining player. Since we’ve already established his skillset makes sense for the Thunder, OKC would be smart to select him.

In the end, Cason Wallace’s ceiling may not seem as high as other players. He does, however, feature an all-around skillset that could turn him into a star at some point down the road.

The future is bright for the Thunder given their young core of talented players. Adding Wallace to the mix would only benefit the roster further.