The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a pretty fun spot. After consecutive sub-25-win seasons, they bounced into playoff contention in 2022-23, winning 40 games in the regular season before going down in disappointing fashion to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the eighth-seed play-in game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ascension into the game's elite was a primary reason for their improvement, as was the pronounced improvement of Josh Giddey and the addition of the second best rookie in the league in Jalen Williams.

Add to the mix last year's number two pick, Chet Holmgren, who is still yet to touch an NBA court, and you've got a team with a lot of unique talent. The Thunder are filled to the brim with long players whose ball-handing prowess defies their size, giving them a couple of options heading into the 2023 NBA draft. They could continue down the road of building a team of Monstars, while a strong defender and capable shooter would also be complementary to their existing roster. With that in mind, here is a last-minute 2023 NBA Draft Thunder prediction for the number 12 pick.

Thunder selects Kobe Bufkin with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft

Kobe Bufkin has flown up NBA draft boards in recent months after a sizzling patch of form for Michigan, and now seems like a realistic lottery selection – and there's plenty of reason to think that the Thunder could be the team to make that selection.

Bufkin is a 6'4″ guard whose versatility means that he would likely be able to adapt to a variety of different situations. That could make him suitable for a number of different teams, but for a side like the Thunder with an array of potential ball-handlers and varied ways to run the offense, this versatility will be particularly attractive.

He's proven himself to be a reasonable enough playmaker, but with Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey on the floor with him he'd likely play a lot more off the ball than on it – certainly initially – and that should suit him just fine. Bufkin has demonstrated a high off-ball IQ, and his cutting ability would be welcomed on a side with as many passing options as the Thunder have. Importantly, he's also shown himself to be a relatively good shooter, which should be a priority for OKC to open up more lanes for their existing dynamic group of ball-handlers.

With a 6'8″ wingspan, Bufkin fits into the lengthy archetype the Thunder appear to be so fond of, and defensively he has also shown plenty of ability. Something which might be of concern is his size – at 187 pounds, he'll look pretty skinny on an NBA floor, and for all his defensive identity and sound mechanics he might struggle to contain some of the bigger opposition he'll face at the top level. But as we know, weight isn't fixed, and even if he might never be a super strong, stocky defender, he presumably has scope to bulk up some.

Bufkin shapes up as one of the most complete guards in the 2023 NBA Draft. He's a high IQ player who can play a number of roles, running relatively simple plays with ball in hand, cutting and relocating off the ball, and knocking down catch-and-shoots at a reasonable rate. He's a strong finisher at the rim with both hands, and an engaged and technically sound defender. All of that sounds great for any team, but a side like the Thunder, whose unique accumulation of talent means that they need someone adaptable to different roles and who can both shoot and defend, he looks like an ideal target.

Thunder options other than Kobe Bufkin with the No. 12 pick

There are, of course, plenty of viable options for the Thunder with pick 12, and as suitable as Bufkin might be he's far from their only choice. Among their other options is Bilal Coulibaly, teammate of Victor Wembanyama who has developed himself into a high draft prospect in his own right courtesy of his excellent defense, athleticism and improved shot-making.

Gradey Dick is another who will likely go in the realm of the Thunder's number 12 pick. He's regarded as perhaps the best shooter in his class (he shot 40.3% from three for Kansas this season) and is a talented playmaker to boot, though his defense might cause some problems at the top level.

Jett Howard is another who the Thunder, alongside most teams, will be intrigued by. He's long, he can shoot, and he's smart, all traits OKC will love, though his defense needs plenty of work and will likely contribute to him slipping a little lower than the Thunder's number 12 pick.

The NBA Draft is just days away, and the Thunder will be eager to find a player who can complement an existing roster which looks capable of continuing to take them up the NBA standings. There are a number of players who could be good fits for this fascinating young team, but Kobe Bufkin might be the pick of the bunch.