In just over a week, 58 different basketball prospects will hear their names called during the 2023 NBA Draft, changing their lives forever. At this point, everyone who has entered the draft is keeping their name right where it is, as the final withdrawal deadline has come and gone.

After a total of 242 players declared as early entry candidates, only 92 of these players have kept their names in this year’s draft. Several names you may be familiar with from the college ranks have maintained their eligibility after withdrawing from the draft a couple of weeks ago and, most recently, two potential draftees in Bobi Klintman (Wake Forest) and Nikola Durisic (Serbia) have withdrawn as international players.

As teams continue their pre-draft evaluations and some prospects finish their seasons overseas, more and more changes are made to this year’s draft rankings. Based on my evaluations and observations, as well as feedback and opinions from scouts, team executives and others, here is my latest 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0 ranking the top 50 prospects in this year’s draft.

Previous 2023 NBA Draft Big Boards: 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

1. Victor Wembanyama – France (Metropolitans 92 – LNB)

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 21.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.0 BLK, 47.0 FG%, 27.5 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7’5”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 8’0”

What else can we really say about Victor Wembanyama? He is the greatest draft prospect this league has seen since LeBron James and is going to change the San Antonio Spurs franchise for many years to come. Having the ability to play with or without the ball on the perimeter or the low-post offensively, as well as being a defensive star given his length, Wembanyama will be entering the league as a possible All-Star candidate in his rookie year.

2. Scoot Henderson – USA (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 19 games, 16.5 PPG, 6.8 APG, 5.3 RPG, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2”, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

Over the last week, Scoot Henderson has really helped himself in terms of making an argument to be the second player taken in the 2023 NBA Draft. Although the Charlotte Hornets are still leaning toward selecting Brandon Miller second overall, Scoot is going to enter the league with a chip on his shoulder and will instantly help a team win games. Henderson’s vision is unmatched, and he plays with a certain level of swag that makes him look super comfortable in any situation. It is almost impossible to stop him when he begins driving downhill toward the rim and is a lot stronger than he looks, which draws comparisons to that of Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook. It is hard to imagine Scoot falling out of the top three in this year’s draft, but the teams in those spots may not be the organization he ends up with given how much interest there is around the league in terms of trading up.

3. Brandon Miller – Alabama – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 19 games, 18.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’9”, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

Arguably the best college prospect in this year’s draft, Brandon Miller can flat-out score the basketball. The belief around the league right now is that he will be the second player taken in the draft by the Hornets, but questions continue to be asked about his connection to a murder case in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, during his freshman season. An elite basketball player who tends to get to his spot on the floor with ease, Miller is very tough to defend because of his length and where he shoots from, similar to the way Kevin Durant plays in the midrange area. As soon as he enters the league, Miller will make an impact for his team offensively, and he possesses all the tools to be a strong defender for many years to come as well.

4. Amen Thompson – USA (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 16.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 6.1 APG, 2.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 209 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

Amen Thompson is an elite-level athlete just like Scoot Henderson and can jump out of the gym. Many teams have been enamored with his ability to create opportunities not only for himself, but those around him as well. As a shooter, Thompson still has room to improve, but he checks off all the boxes for a versatile player every team is looking for nowadays. The best part about Thompson is that he can really fill any role needed of him and can play any position, which is why there are several teams around the league looking to trade up into the top five to select him. Many may not know him because he played at Overtime Elite, but Thompson is the real deal and will be in the running for Rookie of the Year.

5. Ausar Thompson – USA (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 16.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.9 APG, 2.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 29.8 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

The twin brother of Amen, Ausar Thompson is equally as talented. A slightly better shooter, Ausar has a chance to be the most impactful two-way player from this draft and can really make his presence felt out on the wing. In a system where his role is clearly laid out, Thompson could easily become an All-Star talent before the end of his rookie contract, which is why plenty of teams have interest in trading up for him. Like his brother, any team that drafts Ausar will be lucky to have him.

6. Cam Whitmore – Villanova – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 26 games, 12.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.4 STL, 47.8 FG%, 34.3 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.5”

Cam Whitmore has plenty of suitors inside the top 10 of this year’s draft because of his defensive instinct and shooting abilities. A stronger wing with a great feel for the game, Whitmore plays with a ton of energy that resonates with his team. Perhaps one thing that will make Whitmore pop on draft boards is the fact that he always tends to crash the glass and does a lot of the little things to put his team in a position to succeed. Developing a consistent jump shot will make Whitmore a key starter for many years to come in this league.

7. Anthony Black – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30.1 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.5”

There are a lot of talented guards in this year’s draft, and Anthony Black has begun to cement himself as one of the better ones. Black is expected to be a top-10 pick in this year’s draft after strong pre-draft workouts with teams. His understanding for the game as his team’s primary facilitator jumps out instantly when watching him play. Black is not your traditional, smaller point guard, as he is a lengthier guard who can play with or without the ball in his hands. Shooting-wise, Black is a much better shooter than his numbers may suggest. Plus, due to his size, he is able to get to his spots and rise up against smaller defenders. Many teams utilize heavy doses of pick-and-roll sets on offense, which will play right into the strengths of Black’s game. There truly are no glaring weaknesses to his game despite his lower than average shooting splits.

8. Taylor Hendricks – UCF – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 15.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.7 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 39.4 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 213.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0.5”

Size and length are two things that stick out with Taylor Hendricks as a modern-day stretch big man. There is no doubt that Hendricks is one of the best defensive players in this draft, but he could also really develop into a star on the offensive end of the floor given his ability to both roll toward the rim and stay out on the perimeter in the pick-and-roll game. His range in this draft is still unknown, as there are a handful of lottery teams showing interest in him. While he may not have the most upside, teams know what they will be getting with Hendricks, which is why he is a valuable pick for any team needing frontcourt depth.

9. Jarace Walker – Houston – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 11.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’6.5”, Weight: 248.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2.5”

When you are talking about strong, brute-like players in this year’s draft class, Jarace Walker should be the first player who comes to mind. Walker is not your average power forward, though, as he tends to play out on the perimeter and can fill many different roles. From a primary defender to a three-point shooter to understanding where to be on the floor, Walker has a much higher basketball IQ than people give him credit for. His versatility is what makes him a top-tier prospect. There is a chance that the Houston product ends up being selected in the top five of this year’s draft, and he can really make his presence felt early on in his career by playing out of pick-and-roll sets.

10. Dereck Lively II – Duke – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 5.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.4 BLK, 65.8 FG%, 15.4 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7’1”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7’7”

Once a top recruit in 2022, Dereck Lively II did not have an over-the-top freshman season at Duke. A lot of this had to do with the team’s style of play, but looking at his game from an NBA perspective, Lively has a chance to be special. Having a big man who can run the floor and always be a threat to receive a lob at the rim is very valuable in this league, and any team that gambles on Lively gets these two things instantly. Defensively, the Duke big man is as good as they come as he has shown a lot of potential to be an incredible shot blocker both on and off the ball. Perhaps a very underrated part of Lively’s game that still needs some work is his ability to play out on the perimeter. Lively was making three-point shots at the combine and in some workouts, which is why his stock is up. If he falls outside the top 10, Lively has a chance to be the biggest steal in this year’s draft.

11. Keyonte George – Baylor – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 15.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.0 STL, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

Keyonte George’s freshman year at Baylor was definitely a success even though his shooting numbers may say something different. Taking over 12 shots a game at Baylor, George was asked to do a lot for his team and step a little bit outside his realm of comfort. With all the guard depth this draft will supply, George could wind up being one of those players who falls down the board slightly on draft night. We talk about guys who are “buckets” all the time in the NBA, and Keyonte George is certainly this kind of player. This is why he should be a lottery pick.

12. Bilal Coulibaly – France (Metropolitans 92 – LNB)

2022-23 Stats: 27 games, 5.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 0.8 STL, 53.2 FG%, 45.2 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3”

One of the highest risers in this year’s draft class, Bilal Coulibaly is no longer “the teammate of Wembanyama.” Coulibaly has proven he is more than capable of being a top-tier talent himself and can check off many boxes defensively for any team that drafts him. The best part about the French wing is the fact that he will not be turning 19 years old until the end of July. There are whispers around the league that Coulibaly already has a promise in the lottery, which is why he is certainly a prospect to keep an eye on. There are still things to work on with Coulibaly, but you cannot teach the length and defensive abilities he possesses.

13. Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 17 games, 12.5 PPG, 1.7 APG, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

Standing 6’5” with a reported 6’9’ wingspan, Nick Smith Jr. is a tall guard who is very quick with his handles. However, he did not measure at the combine, so his height and wingspan are still considered “unofficial” numbers. Missing a handful of games during his freshman year due to knee issues, Smith is a question mark in this year’s draft based on where he could potentially go. An above-average athlete who can get to his spots on offense, Smith is one of those players who could slip out of the lottery and be a steal for a team. There is no reason why he cannot turn into an everyday point guard in this league.

14. Gradey Dick – Kansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 14.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 40.3 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6.25”, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.75”

Known for his three-point shooting abilities, Gradey Dick is a sharpshooting wing who has no problem putting the ball on the ground and getting to his spots offensively. This is why he is a projected lottery pick in this year’s draft and why he projects to be a talented playmaker. However, he is not the strongest defender and teams could look to target him early on in his career on that end of the floor. The good news for any team that selects Dick is that he gives it his all on both ends and possesses the length to be a factor defensively. He’s a very safe pick who is projecting to go in the 8-14 range of this year’s draft.

15. Leonard Miller – Canada (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 24 games, 18.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 0.9 STL, 55.4 FG%, 32.7 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’9.25”, Weight: 212.8 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

One of the biggest question marks in this year’s draft is Leonard Miller. After dipping his feet in the NBA Draft waters a season ago, Miller decided to withdraw his name from the draft and play for the G League Ignite. There, Miller showed he is a confident ball handler and a player who can be a really strong rebounder at either forward position. In terms of shooting, whatever team gets Miller will need to work with him, but you can’t really go wrong with a high basketball IQ and length. Scouts and executives were impressed with what they saw with Miller at the NBA Combine in May, yet his draft position seems to be anywhere from late lottery to late first round. Any team that needs a lengthy player who runs the floor with ease and could really turn into an elite defender must have Miller high on their draft board.

16. Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 41.7 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 216.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

While his three-point shooting numbers may not show it, Jalen Hood-Schifino is one of the best perimeter players in this year’s draft. Confident with the ball in his hands on offense, Hood-Schifino has seen his stock increase in recent weeks and could be a lottery pick. While listed as a shooting guard, Hood-Schifino could be utilized as a combo guard who plays with and without the ball in his hands in the NBA because of how he operates in pick-and-roll sets. He can hold his own against bigger, stronger opponents and is an underrated passer on offense as well, especially in transition. Keep an eye on Hood-Schifino, as his name may be called by Adam Silver sooner than many would anticipate.

17. Kris Murray – Iowa – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 29 games, 20.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.2 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 33.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’7.75”, Weight: 212.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.75”

The twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, Kris Murray is a left-handed forward who can play virtually anywhere on the floor. In terms of getting to his spot on the floor and using his strength to his advantage, Kris is everything teams look for in the middle of the first round. Murray's perimeter game is coming along, he is not turnover prone and he plays at his own pace, which is why he can be an All-Rookie performer like his brother at the next level. While he is an older prospect and will be 23 years old in August, Murray is a player I’d be willing to take a chance on.

18. Kobe Bufkin – Michigan – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 14.0 PPG, 2.9 APG, 1.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 186.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.75”

A quick and explosive guard with the ball in his hands, Kobe Bufkin continues to rise up draft boards. There is some talk about him possibly moving into the lottery, and this would be because he is a longer guard who can be a two-way factor in the NBA. From his freshman to sophomore season, Bufkin looks a lot more comfortable as a decision maker and has made apparent growth in his game. Perhaps the best part of his game is the fact that he can play with or without the ball and make an impact offensively, which will make Bufkin a viable secondary option right away during his rookie year.

19. Cason Wallace – Kentucky- Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 11.7 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.7 RPG, 2.0 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2.5”, Weight: 195.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.5”

While he is not the most explosive point guard nor an electric scoring option, Cason Wallace is a very poised ball handler with a high IQ. Perhaps the biggest advantage to a team that selects Wallace is the fact that he really doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses and can be a really stout defender for years to come. Wallace appears to check off all the boxes for what teams are looking for in their backcourt nowadays and can easily contribute right away as a solid backup point guard option.

20. Jordan Hawkins – Connecticut – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 16.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 40.9 FG%, 38.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6’6.75”

Jordan Hawkins is one of the best perimeter shooters in this draft class after shooting 38.8 percent from deep on over seven attempts per game in college and helping lift UConn to a national championship. Hawkins is expected to enter the league as a high-level catch-and-shoot option outside. In terms of plug-and-play guys in this year’s draft, Hawkins ranks amongst the best.

21. Noah Clowney – Alabama – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 9.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 0.9 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 28.3 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Noah Clowney is one of the best defensive prospects in this draft class and will bring an immediate impact on that end of the floor given his length and shot-blocking abilities. Turning 19 in July, Clowney is a lengthy big man who is still raw in terms of what he can give a team offensively. If he can prove he can knock down shots efficiently from the perimeter, he could wind up being one of the best big men in this draft behind Wembanyama, especially since he is a gifted rebounder. One thing that isn’t questionable though is this guy’s motor, as he gives it his all when he is on the floor. Any team needing some frontcourt help in the back end of the first round should be wanting Clowney.

22. Rayan Rupert – France (New Zealand Breakers – NBL)

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 5.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 0.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 23.4 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 193.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Length and an immediate impact defensively are the two things that stand out about Rayan Rupert, a very intriguing prospect in this year’s draft. Rupert’s season ended prematurely in the NBL due to a wrist injury, but that should not deter teams from taking a long look at him in the first round. Where Rupert ends up remains a question mark, as he could go anywhere from late first round to early second round. There are things to work on with the French wing, but he should be able to contribute right away given his style of play defensively. Any team that already has a solid starting five and can devote time to a young player should absolutely consider drafting Rupert, as he could be one of the biggest steals in this draft class three, four, maybe even five years down the road.

23. Jett Howard – Michigan – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 29 games, 14.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

The son of former two-time NBA champion and current Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Jett Howard is a very smart basketball player. He has demonstrated a high understanding for the game and can play with or without the ball out on the wing. Whether or not he can make a difference defensively is yet to be seen, which is why he has not solidified himself as a top-20 guy in this draft class. In the right system, though, Howard could really thrive during his rookie year.

24. Dariq Whitehead – Duke – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 8.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.9 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 217.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

At Duke, Dariq Whitehead was surprisingly underutilized, but when he found the ball in his hands, there was always a good chance the Blue Devils were going to come away with points. Whitehead is an above-average shooter from the wing and likely would have been a lottery pick if it wasn’t for his foot injury before the college season. I truly believe he should be ranked higher than I currently have him. There is a lot to fall in love with about his game, but Whitehead did recently undergo a second foot surgery. He could wind up slipping toward the end of the first round as a result, making him a key player to watch as one of the steals of this draft looking ahead.

25. Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 16.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 0.5 STL, 48.0 FG%, 40.5 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

Having a knack for scoring out on the wing, Brice Sensabaugh is another player whose draft range varies based on who you ask. Some believe he is a top-20 guy, while others see him slipping into the second round. A capable ball handler as a small forward, Sensabaugh’s talent revolves around what he brings to a team offensively. Sensabaugh's three-point shooting numbers jump out when evaluating him, and he could be a sturdy secondary option in this league as a result.

26. Maxwell Lewis – Pepperdine – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 31 games, 17.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 0.9 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 34.8 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’6.25”, Weight: 207.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

27. G.G. Jackson – South Carolina – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 15.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 0.8 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 32.4 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 214.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.5”

28. Olivier-Maxence Prosper – Marquette – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 12.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 0.9 STL, 51.2 FG%, 33.9 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.75”, Weight: 212.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

29. Ben Sheppard – Belmont – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 18.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%, 41.5 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’5.25”, Weight: 194.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.75”

30. James Nnaji – Nigeria (FC Barcelona – Liga ACB)

2022-23 Stats: 17 games, 1.8 PPG, 1.1 RPG, 0.4 BLK, 72.2 FG%

Position: C, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7’7”

31. Sidy Cissoko – France (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 12.8 PPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK, 45.5 FG%, 30.4 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 223.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.75”

32. Colby Jones – Xavier – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.3 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4.5”, Weight: 199.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

33. Jaime Jaquez Jr. – UCLA – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 17.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 226.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.5”

34. Terquavion Smith – North Carolina State – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 17.9 PPG, 4.1 APG, 3.6 RPG, 1.4 STL, 38.0 FG%, 33.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2.5”, Weight: 163.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’6.75”

35. Chris Livingston – Kentucky – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 6.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 42.9 FG%, 30.5 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 219.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.25”

36. Brandin Podziemski – Santa Clara – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 19.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 43.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’3.75”, Weight: 203.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’5.5”

37. Julian Phillips – Tennessee – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 8.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 41.1 FG%, 23.9 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.75”, Weight: 186.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.5”

38. Jordan Walsh – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 7.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1.75”

39. Tristan Vukcevic – Serbia (Partizan Belgrade)

2022-23 Stats: 22 games, 8.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 58.0 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’11.25”, Weight: 223.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2.5”

40. Marcus Sasser – Houston – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 16.8 PPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’1.25”, Weight: 195.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7”

41. Andre Jackson Jr. – Connecticut – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 6.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 28.1 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 198.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.75”

42. Jalen Wilson – Kansas – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 20.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.2 APG, 43.0 FG%, 33.7 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 230.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

43. Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 20.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.9 BLK, 58.1 FG%

Position: PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 240.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

44. Mouhamed Gueye – Washington State – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 14.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 0.8 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 27.5 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’10.25”, Weight: 212.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3.25”

45. Kobe Brown – Missouri – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 15.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 55.3 FG%, 45.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.5”, Weight: 252.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0.75”

46. Julian Strawther – Gonzaga – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 15.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.3 AST, 46.9 FG%, 40.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 208.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.25”

47. Seth Lundy – Penn State – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 14.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 0.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 214.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

48. Amari Bailey – UCLA – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 30 games, 11.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL 49.5 FG%, 38.9 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’3.25”, Weight: 190.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7”

49. Keyontae Johnson – Kansas State – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 17.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 51.6 FG%, 40.5 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 238.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

50. Toumani Camara – Dayton – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 13.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 54.6 FG%, 36.3 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 220.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0.5”

CLICK HERE to see Brett Siegel’s FULL 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0 and Top-100 Rankings

CLICK HERE to see Brett Siegel's latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft 3.0