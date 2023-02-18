The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from February 17 to 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Like in previous years, the weekend will include several activities. These include the Rising Stars exhibition and the various skills contests, before coming to a close with the All-Star Game on Sunday night. Here we look at the various details for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, including rosters, date, time, and how to watch.

Keep in mind that TNT will broadcast the 2023 NBA All-Star game. They will cover the majority of the activities during the weekend. Meanwhile, NBA TV will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the workouts building up to the All-Star Game.

The @NBA and @TheNBPA announced today that TNT will air the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft as a new, live pregame segment at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/heWwh4k8MR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 25, 2023

Remember also that the All-Star teams won’t be chosen until just before the game when they are selected by the team captains. This is even though the All-Star players have already been revealed. Given that they received the most fan votes, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will each lead a squad.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the various details for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

2023 All-Star Game Rosters

The 2023 NBA All-Star voting process determined the starters, consisting of two guards and three frontcourt players. This was done through a vote split among the fans (50 percent), players (25 percent), and select media members (25 percent). Fans could only vote once per day through the NBA app or NBA.com within the voting period from December 20, 2022 to January 20, 2023. Meanwhile, head coaches voted for seven reserves per conference, excluding their own players. In terms of the draft, the top two vote-getters in each conference will serve as captains and choose their teams in person during a pregame segment. This marks the first time this will take place since the introduction of the NBA All-Star Draft in 2018. Previously, captains picked their teams in a televised special prior to the game.

Now, let’s take a look at the starters and reserves from each conference.

East All-Star Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks, Captain)

Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Donovan Mitchell (Cavs)

Kyrie Irving (formerly from the Nets, now with the Mavs)

Joel Embiid (Sixers, replaces the injured Kevin Durant)

East All-Star Reserves

Bam Adebayo (Heat)

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

DeMar DeRozan (Bulls)

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

Jrue Holiday (Bucks)

Julius Randle (Knicks)

Pascal Siakam (Raptors)

West All-Star Starters

LeBron James (Lakers, Captain)

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

Luka Doncic (Mavs)

Lauri Markkanen (Jazz, replaces the injured Zion Williamson)

Ja Morant (Grizzlies, replaces the injured Steph Curry)

West All-Star Reserves

Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

De’Aaron Fox (Kings)

Paul George (Clippers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies)

Damian Lillard (Blazers)

Domantas Sabonis (Kings)

Take note that Joe Mazzulla of the Celtics will coach Team Giannis. Meanwhile, Michael Malone of the Nuggets will coach Team LeBron.

2023 All-Star Game: Date and Time

The 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game will be shown on NBA TV at 3:00 pm ET. Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite team and Luke Garza of the Iowa Wolves will lead the two teams in a matchup among the league’s top up-and-coming players to open Sunday’s festivities.

Afterward, the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft presented by Jordan Brand will be shown on TNT at 7:30 pm ET. Again, this will be held right before the game, marking a first in the event’s history. The process begins with the team captains, LeBron James (West) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (East), picking their squads for the matchup after the 6 p.m. ET Pregame Show, which is also on TNT.

The team with the overall leading vote-getter, in this case, Team LeBron, will get the first pick. The captains will select from the 22 players voted into the All-Star field, starting with the eight All-Star starters and then the 14 All-Star reserves. Conference affiliation is irrelevant in the drafting process.

The NBA All-Star Game will then be shown on TNT at 8:30 pm ET. This is what it all boils down to as Team LeBron and Team Giannis square off in the 72nd NBA All-Star Game. The league’s top players team up in this best-of-the-best contest with the greater intention of promoting two local Utah organizations. Team LeBron, representing Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, and Team Giannis, representing Raise the Future, are looking to donate close to $1 million to their respective charities.

2023 All-Star Game: How to watch

TNT will broadcast the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on February 19 with an 8:30 pm ET start time. Fans may use TNT.com or the TNT app to stream the game if they already have TNT as part of their cable or pay-TV package.

TNT is also available through live TV streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV for fans who don’t already have access to it.

Take note that the NBA app will also stream the NBA Legends Awards at 1:00 pm ET and the All-Star Game postgame news conference at 11:00 pm ET.