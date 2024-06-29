The Golden State Warriors appear to be on the verge of diving headfirst into a new era of Bay Area basketball. The Dubs dynasty as fans know it, which already seemed to be on its last legs, is expected to officially conclude this offseason, as Golden State is “preparing to lose” Klay Thompson in NBA free agency, per Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

With no contract offer recently being made to the four-time champion and five-time All-Star, and minimal contact between the two parties, a split feels inevitable. Thompson clearly wants to be well compensated, and there are multiple teams that can accommodate him if they so choose.

Conversely, the Warriors are not content with their current placement in the West Conference hierarchy and aim to upgrade their roster. They tried feverishly to land Paul George in a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Clippers before that scenario evaporated following his contract decision. Ownership's choice to not prioritize Thompson ostensibly had a worsening effect on their business relationship, to the point where it is unlikely to be repaired in time.

A previously unfathomable situation feels destined to become a reality as soon as the 34-year-old sharpshooter puts on a new uniform, which could belong to the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic or Clippers. Regardless, Klay Thompson is forever embedded in Golden State lore. Losing this franchise pillar should leave emotional wounds in both the organization and city.

But new beginnings can admittedly be beneficial for everyone involved. A potential breakup can result in a mutual rejuvenation.

Warriors, Klay Thompson get set for a fresh start

Although it will be surreal and painful for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to take the court without their longtime brother and teammate by their side, the impact of the blow should have softened a bit. The team and its fans have known that a departure was increasingly likely over these last several weeks.

Thompson deleted many Warriors-related posts from his Instagram and was rumored to be dissatisfied with the amount of love management was showing him regarding his contract situation. It should be noted that the organization showed tremendous faith and loyalty in the Splash Brother after he suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, signing him to a five-year, $189.9 million extension.

Things changed, however. Despite still eclipsing 38 percent from behind the 3-point line, the 2011 lottery pick noticeably declined, particularly on defense. Injuries took their toll on Thompson, preventing fans from seeing him remain one of the top two-way forces in the league. His Hall of Fame credentials are already laminated, but a frightful 0-of-10 showing in the NBA Play-In Tournament forced the Warriors to carefully consider their approach.

Although general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has reiterated the intention to re-sign Klay Thompson, the front office opted not to sprint towards reaching a potential solution. Now, the team will have to alter its roster. Assuming Chris Paul is traded, there will be an opportunity to find worthwhile production in the open market.

Moving on from Thompson may end the most prosperous and jubilant era in franchise history, but it might also ensure that the remaining years of the Steph Curry era are maximized. Hard truths creep their way into all organizations at one time or another, even the model ones.