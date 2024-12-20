Before facing the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso shared his many parallels with fellow veteran Lu Dort. After head coach Mark Daigneault gushed over Dort’s longevity with the team and the leadership that comes with it, Caruso talked about how one of the longest-tenured Thunder players’ paths and style of play is reminiscent of his own.

It’s one of many reasons Caruso admires Dort’s relentless approach. Dort is an undersized guard who went undrafted in 2019.

“There’s a pride for sure. Lu kind of had a similar path to me where he kind of had to go two-way and earn it, and now he’s turned himself into one of the most reputable defenders in the league where people know who he is and what he stands for,” Caruso said. “So, just the confidence and the level of swagger, whether offensively or defensively, that he plays with goes a long way with the team.”

Caruso went undrafted in 2016, showcasing himself on the Philadelphia 76ers’ summer league team before signing with the Thunder and joining their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. He then signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and was a vital part of their championship run in 2020.

Caruso averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 0.7 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game throughout the postseason.

Alex Caruso reminisces over Lu Dort defending him in games

Amid his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Caruso could sign an extension soon as he’s in the final year of his three-year, $36.9 million contract. The Chicago Bulls traded him to the Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey over the summer, which meant he wouldn’t have to face Lu Dort twice a year anymore.

Caruso revealed Dort often defended him whenever they played against each other, and things rarely went well on nights he faced the Thunder.

“Not fun. He makes life miserable for people, and that’s what makes him such a good player,” Caruso said. “I think offensively this year, I’ve been able to see him play a little more.”

When a reporter asked Caruso if Dort dives for loose balls more than any other player on the team, he jumped into the conversation. Then, he explained how refreshing it is to have a teammate who approaches the game similarly.

“It’s energizing [when] you see somebody giving up their body for the team [in] game 20 of the season,” Caruso said. “That’s the stuff that I’ve done in my career, and I appreciate. It doesn’t go overlooked.”

Caruso has the utmost respect for Dort’s hustle.