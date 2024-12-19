Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault discussed veteran guard Lu Dort and his importance to his team’s identity. Coming off their NBA Cup finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Daigneault and the Thunder will look to bounce back on the first leg of a back-to-back set in Florida. Oklahoma City will face the Magic before playing the Heat on Friday.

When a reporter asked Daigneault about Dort’s tenacious approach to playing Thunder basketball, the defending Coaching of the Year said Lu’s physicality permeates the team’s fabric. And the same could be said about All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“He’s got a contagious physicality to him. I’ve said before, but I’ll say right now, part of who we are and where we are as a team is him and Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander]. They’ve been here from the beginning,” Daigneault said. “They’ve been here, dating back to the bubble year. And Shai, I think, has really helped. A young, growing team maintains steady confidence through the ups and downs of a season because that’s what he does; he maintains steady confidence through the ups and downs of a season.”

Dort’s relentless approach never wavers. Even when the Thunder were far from being considered the title contenders they are in 2024-25, Lu’s skillset has improved over the years, but the approach and attitude remain the same.

“Lu has always helped us stick our chests out. Even when we were winning 20 games in a season, we were competing, and we weren’t backing down,” Daigneault said. “And, I think that started with him. There’s just like a relentless, physical disposition that he has that I think has not only helped our team with the energy that he brings, but I think there’s a contagiousness to those things.”

The starting guard averages 10.2 points on 41.1% shooting, 40.3% from deep, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

Mark Daigneault’s encouraging takeaway from loss vs. Bucks

Before Thunder forward Jalen Williams’ take on losing the NBA Cup, head coach Mark Daigneault explained why he sees it as an excellent learning experience for the Thunder. With plenty of games left in 2024-25, Daigneault is happy his team has something to gain this early into the regular season, per Nick Gallo.

“When you lose a game like tonight, it gives you wisdom,” Daigneault said. “It gives you information on yourselves. As long as we’re growing through all those experiences, we’ll gain momentum as the season goes on with a young team and a team growing through everything.”

The Thunder will look to return to their winning ways on the road.